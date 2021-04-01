Barister Babu 2nd April 2021 Written Episode Update – Telly Show Updates

Barister Babu 2nd April 2021 Written Episode Update, Written Update on tellyshowupdates.com
Barister Babu 2nd April 2021 Episode starts with Manorama saying someone wanted me to drop the plate. Sampoorna asks who will want this and why. She asks Bihari who had kept the aarti plate. Bihari says Bondita. Trilochan gets angry and scolds Bondita. Bondita says no, I didn’t do anything, I can never put hurdles in Durga maa puja. Trilochan asks who did this. Anirudh thinks I know you are right, but I can’t support you. Sampoorna thinks Anirudh will misunderstand you. Manorama sees the camphor and says Bondita didn’t do this, look at the alta marks, its not Bondita’s hand marks, it means someone else did this, but why would anyone do this with me.
She goes to Sampoorna and says who would do this with me to make me drop aarti plate. She catches Sampoorna and warns her. She says I can prove your crime, you better mend your ways. Sampoorna acts and says Manorama is right, it wasn’t Bondita’s mistake. She accepts her mistake. She goes to Manorama. Manorama says its fine, such small mistakes happen, be careful next time. She goes smiling. Trilochan says you have a big heart, you could have blamed Bondita but you supported her, when Bondita is doing a lot of things to trouble you, even then you have fixed everything so well, amazing. He asks Bondita to learn from Manorama, learn some affection, she is being like her sister. Bondita thinks I will show that I m the best bahu.
Bondita explains the kitchen work and everyone’s choice to Manorama. Manorama asks Bondita to wait, she will make it and come. She comes back and says I have made everything, but forgot their choices. Bondita helps her. She thinks Anirudh won’t drink the coffee and ask me to make for her. Everyone dislikes the tea and coffee. Batuk asks Bondita to make cocoa milk for him. She says sure, if anyone wants anything else, I will make it. Trilochan asks her to get tea for him. Binoy asks Sampoorna to make tea for him. Somnath asks Bondita to make cocoa milk for him also. Anirudh takes the coffee. Bondita stops him and says there is Malai in it, don’t drink it. He says stop. He drinks it and shows her.
He says my wife had made coffee with love, how can’t I dislike it, I will have such coffee from now. Trilochan says I forgot, its first rasoi, we should give nek to Manorama. He asks Bondita to give any necklace to Manorama. He says Bondita manages the locker, I don’t trust anyone else. Anirudh says a good bahu should get locker keys, whom will you give the keys. Trilochan gives the keys to Manorama. Anirudh signs Manorama to take the keys. Manorama goes to get keys. Bondita says Manorama isn’t a good wife and bahu. She takes the keys and argues. She goes. Anirudh thinks I have to bring you on the right path. Bondita sees the keys and cries. Anirudh goes to washroom and vomits. Manorama gets worried for him. She apologizes for making bad coffee. Anirudh says its fine. She says I can fight for the freedom, but not do household work. He says its fine, I will make coffee on my own, you just focus on the freedom fight. She asks why didn’t you ask Bondita to make coffee. He says I want her hands to write with the pen, not to make coffee, she takes the step to become barrister babu, not towards the kitchen. Bondita says I will not let go the keys, I m the good bahu of this house. Manorama gets the gun from the trunk and checks it.
Sampoorna comes. She says something is wrong, I have to find out the matter. Someone throws a stone in Bondita’s room. She goes to see. She gets shocked seeing the keys missing. She says Manorama would have done this. She goes to ask her. Sampoorna says I got the keys easily from Bondita, I have to find out Manorama’s real face. Bondita comes to Manorama’s room and shouts. She doesn’t see her. She checks the cupboard for keys. She gets the trunk and throws the guns out. Manorama comes and gets shocked. Bondita looks for the keys. She throws the trunk as well. Manorama hides the guns. She shouts and raises hand on Bondita.
Trilochan comes and sees this. She shouts. Bondita shouts to Anirudh. Trilochan says Bondita is Anirudh’s first wife and you are second wife, always remember this. Bondita asks won’t you scold Manorama now. Anirudh gets silent. He thinks my attempts will fail if I say anything. Bondita says you have changed, you don’t care for me now, you aren’t my protector now. She gets sad. She gets a stick. She asks Anirudh to beat him. She says you also become like other men, you think right if someone slaps your wife, you also slap me, break my trust. Anirudh cries. He says you have to give interview, you have to answer everything right and get admission in the school, you will go to the hostel tomorrow, I won’t change my decision, I don’t want any excuse. Bondita cries.
