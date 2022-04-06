Barkley trolls Kenny Smith after Kansas guarantee

man. Charles Barkley’s guarantee is usually a terrifying sight for the teams he picks and his fans.

Last year they ruined the Charlotte Hornets with a full guarantee. We don’t need to remind Portland Trail Blazers fans how awesome they did with Chuck’s Guarantee. He had also kept some money behind her. This is why Barkley guarantees have a tendency to make people hesitant. They usually don’t work.

But it happened on Monday night, I guess.

Barkley guaranteed that Kansas would beat UNC in the national championship game, and that is exactly what happened. Don’t lose sight of the fact that it took the biggest comeback in championship game history to do so. All that matters is that it happened.

And Barkley … somehow knew this. He was so confident that…