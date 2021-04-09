Barrister Babu 10th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Vaibhavi gets convinced by Bondita – Telly Updates

Barrister Babu 10th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
The Episode starts with Vaibhavi coming home. She insults Sampoorna. Manorama welcomes Vaibhavi in the haveli and compliments her beauty. Vaibhavi says this time, the family has chosen a bahu like a diamond. Manorama thinks Anirudh has given me the right advice, I will please her, then she will give me invite for Viceroy’s party. She says I have prepared something for you, shall I get it. She goes and sees the burnt cake. Sampoorna smiles and taunts her. Manorama thinks what to do now. She presents Bondita’s cake. She recalls getting the cake. She says there is no one here, who has made this cake, even Koyli isn’t here, its imp to please Vaibhavi for my mission. Vaibhavi likes the cake. Bondita comes home and looks on. Vaibhavi says you are an expert in making a cake. Bondita says how can this happen, she is getting praised for making the cake, she can just bake a cake like a black stone. She runs to kitchen.
She sees Vaibhavi having the cake made by her. She says you have made a cake like coal, you have used my cake to get praised. She scolds Manorama and says its called stealing, why do you like to steal things, you have stolen my husband and now my cake, why. Vaibhavi asks what is this girl saying. Bondita says I m Bondita Roy Choudhary, I m saying the truth, I have made this cake for my husband, really. Sampoorna smiles. Bondita says Manorama had made a cake like stone. Manorama asks her to listen to her. Bondita says no, I will show your stone cake to Vaibhavi, I will bring your truth out. Anirudh comes and asks Bondita what’s this drama. Bondita says ask her about stealing the cake. Vaibhavi says Thakur was right, this drama will entertain me a lot. Manorama thinks my mission will fail if Vaibhavi gets upset, sorry Bondita, I have to do this.
She asks Vaibhavi not to pay attention to Bondita’s words, she is jealous, she is lying because Anirudh has married me. Bondita says I can make a cake again, can you make it. Anirudh says stop it, I won’t let Manorama get insulted, go to your room. Bondita goes to her room and throws things. Everyone hears the sound. Anirudh comes to Bondita’s room. He gets hurt when she throws things. She asks did you get hurt. He says no, I m fine. He says Manorama took the cake, Vaibhavi and her friends have liked the cake. She asks did you know it, why did you support her lie. He says her lie is bigger than the truth, Manorama has to stay in Viceroy’s welcome function, just Vaibhavi can take her there. Bondita asks why is it so imp. He says its a thing of honour to attend that function, Manorama did that, it was the need for that hour, what you did, was it right, it was wrong, just Vaibhavi can get our family name in the invite list, its about our family’s pride, do you want us to lose our reputation. Bondita understands.
She goes to Vaibhavi and says Manorama had made this cake, I thought you will know it. Vaibhavi says I know it. Bondita says it means, you knew it. Vaibhavi says yes, Manorama had welcomed me with love and respect, I knew just she can make it. Bondita says then I should also praise you, you would have thought of inviting us in Viceroy’s function, you won’t make this mistake, I can know it well. Vaibhavi says yes. Bondita also praises her. Vaibhavi says I had already thought to invite your family in the function, Manorama has to come with her husband. Manorama smiles. Vaibhavi and her friends leave. Bondita says I have lied for Anirudh’s respect, that’s most imp for me. Anirudh looks on. Manorama smiles. Bondita says I don’t like anyone snatching my share of rights.
