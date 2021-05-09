Barrister Babu 10th May 2021 Written Update: Bondita gets injured

Barrister Babu Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

Episode starts with Anirudh hearing bell sound. He recalls what Bondita said that there will be an old post office and a temple as well. He rushes to find her.

Bondita sees the villager and calls him for help. Villager and Deboleena notice Bondita. Villager says Bondita will die today as she broke the rules and crossed her limits. She will get punished for her deed to break the stereotypes. Bondita again rings the bell. Anirudh prays to Dugga Ma. Bondita tries to run away but gets caught. Bondita’s grandma searches for someone here and there. Anirudh why the bell sound is not coming. Bondita falls down mistakenly and falls unconscious after her head hits a stone. Anirudh screams Bondita’s name. Deboleena says before Anirudh comes here we have to shift her somewhere else. Deboleena gets scared thinking Bondita might die. Anirudh slips while running and finds Sakha Babu written on a stone using blood. FB is shown. Bondita at unconscious state writes that.

Deboleena gets nervous and says to the villager that she can’t kill Bondita. Latter says take your money and leave. I’ll find one sharp thing and will rip off her head so that all villagers get a lesson. Deboleena says she can’t stay alone with Bondita. They assume Bondita is dead. He calls Deboleena coward and says all women are weak.

Anirudh keeps searching for Bondita following the blood drops. Trilochan prays to god for Bondita’s safety. He says take my life but don’t let anything happen to Bondita. Bondtia slowly gains her consciousness and calls Sakha Babu. Bondita’s grandpa walks around the hostel. Villager sharpens the knife. Bondita recalls Anirudh’s words that she has to be strong enough to deal with the problem. She can’t lose hope. She gathers courage stands up. Villager and Deboleena come to her. Villager says Bondita is so courageous but courage doesn’t suit women. Bondita hits villager’s foot and throws dust at his eyes. She scares them showing knife. She says using brain is important more than physical strength.

Deboleena tells her to throw away the knife but Bondita tells them to back off. She runs off. Anirudh comes to Deboleena and beats the villager. He asks Deboleena angrily where is Bondita. Deboleena is petrified and says she doesn’t know anything. Bondita shouts Anirudh. Latter does the same. Bondita feels weakness due to the wound. Anirudh goes behind her happily and is about to call her but Bondita’s grandma throws red color at Anirudh.

Bondita wakes up and gets surprised seeing her grandma.

The Episode ends