Barrister Babu 11th May 2021 Written Update: Bondita learns about Sumati’s sickness

The Episode starts with Bondita getting surprised seeing her grandma. Bondita thanks Thakuma for saving her. She asks her how did you know about my kidnapping? Thakuma says she has 10 heads like Ravan. She reached hostel somehow to find Bondita. Bondita takes blessings from her. Thakuma reminds Bondita of the house rules that noone is allowed to even breath without her permission. Bondita says she remembers everything. Thakuma says a woman without her husband’s support doesn’t get respect anywhere just like your mother Sumati. Bondita rushes to meet Sumati but gets shocked seeing Sumati is sick and lying on bed.

Anirudh is murmuring Bondita and Vihari requests Trilochan to not being strict with Anirudh as he met with an accident.

Thakuma comes to Bondita and informs Sumati is recovering slowly. Bondita gets emotional and says she will take care of Sumati. Thakuma gets happy. Thakuma says Sumati fell unconscious while cooking. Sumati tells Bondita that she is getting better because of Thakuma’s remedies. Bondita thinks she has to stay with her mother until she recovers. But she thinks how will she inform Roychowdhurys’ that she is okay.

Trilochan talks to Anirudh saying they will find Bondita anyhow. Sampurna taunts Trilochan saying Bondita is gone accept it. She had no relation with us then why will she stay here? Consider her dead. Trilochan shouts at Sampurna. Latter says truth is that Bondita is noone for us no matter what you say.

Bondita tells her Thakuma she wants to inform Roychowdhury family that she is fine. Thakuma throws something at Rimjhim. Rimjhim gets hurt. She taunts her saying without her husband how can she go outside all dressed up. Rimjhim says she is going for her mother in law’s work only. Rimjhim tells Bondita that Thakuma’s home remedies are famous all over Kolkata. Thakuma tells though women should not go out but I am bound to do that to bear the expenses. Thakuma tells Bondita to help Tupur and Tapur. She says Bondita is distracted already. She doesn’t want her to go in wrong direction anymore. Bondita sends letter to Anirudh of her whereabouts.

Anirudh tells Trilochan that she will go to find Bondita. He doesnt care about their broken marriage. Anirudh gets Bondita’s letter and gets worried for Sumati after he learns she is unwell. Anirudh decides to go to Krishna Nagar at once to meet Bondita. Trilochan says he will accompany him. Sampurna overhears them.

Bondita tells Tapur Tupur to stop fighting. Someone informs Thakuma that Bondita sent a letter to Anirudh which angers Thakuma and plate falls down from her hands. Anirudh and Trilochan reach Thakuma’s haweli. Trilochan feels something is wrong. He decides to wait outside. He also tells Anirudh to not hope. Bondita writes something on mud. Thakuma scolds Bondita for sending letter and asks her to forget Roychowdhury family. She removes the word Bondita wrote. Thakuma tells Bondita to stop studying as only men are allowed to study. Bondita objects but in vain. Thakuma tells Bondita to sweep the area. Bondita thinks wish Anirudh could teach Thakuma about importance of study. Anirudh sees the pen and gets delighted. He tries to meet Bondita.

