Barrister Babu 12th May 2021 Written Update: Kalindi tells Anirudh to stay away from Bondita

The Episode starts with Anirudh deciding to gift pen to Bondita. He gets happy thinking Bondita will shine brighter using this pen. Bondita gets upset recalling Thakuma’s words. Anirudh surprises her and Bondita thinks its her dream. She pinches her and gets surprised seeing Anirudh. Bondita hugs him. He says the moment I received your letter I decided to meet you. Anirudh takes the broom from Bondita and says you should hold pen not this. He asks about Sumati’s health. Bondita replies Sumati is fine because of Thakuma’s magical remedies. Anirudh gives the pen to Bondita. Kalindi slaps Anirudh all of a sudden and says how dare you touched my granddaughter. Who are you? Anirudh says you mistook me. I am Anirudh Roychowdhury from Tulsipur.

Kalindi admits her mistake and says we are ladkiwale so we should welcome you in grand way. She tells Rimjhim to make preparations. Kalindi tells Anirudh to accept the slap as elder’s love. Kalindi asks Bondita why are you looking so pale. Why you didn’t apply sindoor. Bondita stays quiet. Kalindi tells Anirudh to fill Bondita’s hairline with sindoor saying its like ornament to a married woman. Anirudh says he can’t apply sindoor on Bondita’s forehead as they are not husband and wife anymore. Kalindi asks then why you touched her? If you don’t have any relationship with her. You could have given her a little place in the haweli but you left her.

Anirudh replies I am her Sikshak babu. Though I broke the marriage but I’ll always support Bondita. Kalindi says you men can leave women as per your convenience but I am woman I’ll fulfil my responsiblitites towards Bondita. You wrote her destiny but from now on I’ll take Bondita’s life decisions. Anirudh says no matter what she says he will take Bondita from here. Kalindi hits Anirudh saying she won’t let him do so. Anirudh says he will bear every pain for Bondita. Thakuma keeps beating Anirudh. Bondita tells Anirudh to leave. Anirudh doesn’t move from his place. Rimjhim drags Bondita inside.

Trilochan gets shocked seeing Anirudh in that condition. He asks angrily who attacked my Anirudh? Kalindi says I beat him, Trilochan gets shocked seeing Kalindi. Kalindi says she knows Trilochan well. Trilochan fell sick and she cured him. Kalindi says she won’t forget the favor she did on him. Trilochan avoids her and tells Anirudh to leave the place. Bondita requests Kalindi to not misbehave with Trilochan. She respects him a lot. Kalindi says then learn to tolerate all this. From now, no Jameendar can play with our emotions. She tells Trilochan to make Anirudh understand that Bondita has no relation with him. Trilochan leaves. Bondita calls Anirudh.

Bondita goes to Sumati’s room and cries. Kalindi says we should cut off the injured part of the body to avoid infection.

Anirudh asks Trilochan why you didn’t stop Kalindi? Why you stayed quiet. Trilochan says Kalindi is not wrong. You really are noone to Bondita. Anirudh objects saying Kalindi is wrong, she wants to push Bondita towards darkness. Bondita will not educate herself.

Kalindi ties Bondita’s hair and tells about her stereotypical thoughts that a woman is nothing without a man. The way she suffered she doesn’t want Bondita to suffer the same way. Kalindi calls her talent of making remedies as a mere compromise. Bondita tells what Anirudh taught her about men and women’s equality. Kalindi pulls her hair and says she will teach Bondita what a woman should do. Education has collapsed her brain. Bondita gets shocked.

