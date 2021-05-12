Barrister Babu 13th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Sumati requests Anirudh to leave

Barrister Babu 13th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Anirudh saying Bondita isn’t a piece of land, I didn’t want my rights on her, I wanted her good future, she studies and becomes a barrister babu, I don’t need to remarry her. Trilochan asks what will you do. Anirudh says I know what to do. Trilochan says Bondita’s Thakumaa won’t let you meet her, she has a right to decide Bondita’s good. Anirudh says Sumati has a right on Bondita, she always understood me, I m sure that she will support me even this time. Trilochan says Sumati can’t explain Thakumaa, Thakumaa is very stubborn, she never steps back from her decisions. Anirudh asks do you really know her.

Bondita argues with Thakumaa to get educated. Trilochan says no, how would I know, but I have an experience, I can touch the land and know the harvest, I have seen her nature, she won’t let you go to Bondita. Anirudh says you know me, I m very stubborn, I will not give up, if she had a relation with any Roy Choudhary, she would know that we would not let our dear ones get away from our heart. He goes. Thakumaa says I asked you not to meet Bondita. He says I have to meet Sumati. Thakumaa says she is ill, you can’t meet her, get out of here. He says no one can stop me. She says I can stop even a storm, who are you then. He says fine then, do anything you want, if you don’t let me meet Sumati, then I will burn myself and your entire house. Thakumaa asks him to burn whatever he wants. She says women always burns, you are scaring me of fire, come ahead, ignite the fire.

Bondita stops Anirudh. She says don’t provoke him, you don’t know him, he can do anything to fulfill his word. She tells what Anirudh did for her. Thakumaa asks really, he has madness in him, it will be fun to play with him, we will play. She pours the kerosene on herself. He asks what are you doing. She says if you come ahead, then I will burn myself, you will see a woman’s madness now. Bondita asks her not to do this. She hugs Thakumaa. She asks her not to hurt herself again. Thakumaa says she is feeling my pain. Bondita says Anirudh also wants my betterment, I trust him a lot. Thakumaa says relations of blood make you helpless, relations of heart make you strong, you didn’t see the beauty of our relation. Sumati comes and says you had killed this relation yourself. He greets her. She says I wasn’t going to say this, but now I have to say it, I had asked you by which right you are taking Bondita’s responsibility, I m still asking the same, by what right did you come to meet her, you did a lot for Bondita, I asked Bondita to regard you Lord, I m asking her to know that Anirudh is a stranger for her now. Anirudh asks did I become a stranger for her.

Sumati says yes, you didn’t keep any relation with her, right. He says give me a chance to explain. She says enough, I always trusted you and gave you Bondita’s responsibility, but you had got married to someone else, even then I supported you, I knew that you are doing that for Bondita’s betterment, but now when you had broken relation with Bondita, then you aren’t responsible for her life, Thakumaa is right, nothing is left between you two, I request you to let us live well in peace, you can’t give her happiness, don’t give her sorrow, we are there for her, we will handle her, go away from here, don’t disrespect Thakumaa again, Thakumaa means everything to us, if you respect me, then leave. Anirudh and Bondita step back. He leaves. Trilochan asks did you talk to them, what did you achieve, we will leave for Tulsipur, come Anirudh.

Trilochan says I know you had kept the relation with much love, it slipped out of your hand like sand today, there is no identity or existence of that relation in your present and future. Anirudh says Bondita and my relation isn’t dependent on anything, our relation is made by heart and soul, such relations never breaks, I won’t go anywhere, education is Bondita’s strength, Bondita is smart, Thakumaa wants to lock her mind, I will not let this happen, she wants to make Bondita ordinary, can I let this happen, never.

Trilochan asks what will you do, you had tried, you lost to Thakumaa, how will you fight, how will you ask for Bondita, we have no place to stay here. Anirudh says so we will make a place for us, I will buy this house, we will stay close to Bondita. Trilochan asks did you go mad. Anirudh says yes, I have gone mad, Thakumaa will ruin her mind, she will fill poison of wrong customs and wrong knowledge, I can’t leave Bondita here to die. He asks Bihari to speak to the house owner, tell him that Roy Choudhary wants to buy this house, I will pay any price for this house. He sits there and says I will stay here, close to Bondita all the time.

