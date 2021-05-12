Barrister Babu 13th May 2021 Written Update: Anirudh decides to stay in Krishna Nagar to stay in touch with Bondita.

Barrister Babu Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The Episode starts with Anirudh telling Trilochan that he wants freedom for Bondita from all the stereotypical rules of spciety. He doesn’t want to control her by getting married to her again. Bondita will become Barrister Babu but for that he doesn’t need to remarry her. Trilochan asks then do you have any other option? Kalindi won’t allow you at all. They are Bondita’s family, they can take decision for Bondita. Anirudh says he will talk to Sumati so that she allows Bondita to continue her studies. Trilochan says you don’t know Kalindi, she is really stubborn she won’t get convinced. Anirudh says do you know Kalindi really?

Kalindi says this Roychowdhurys’ always do what they feel but their wives suffer for that. Bondita says education is important. Its light can show you right way. Kalindi objects saying it will lead you to wrong path only. Trilochan says he can understand people, he guessed what type of person Kalini can be. Anirudh replies Trilochan that he doesn’t care how she is but she doesn’t know Anirudh is also adamant and he wont let her destroy Bondita’s life. Anirudh leaves angrily.

Anirudh goes to Kalindi’s haweli and says he wants to meet Sumati. Kalindi says he can’t meet her. Sumati is sick. Anirudh says if she doesn’t let him meet Sumati he will burn himself. Bondita tells Kalindi don’t provoke Anirudh else he can go to any extent to fulfil his demand. Bondita tells what daring things Anirudh did previously to protect Bondita and for her education. Kalindi says impressive! Then it will be a lot more fun playing with you Anirudh.

Kalindi takes kerosene from Anirudh and pours on herself. She says women are not afraid of fire, as we are habituated with all these sufferings. She says if Anirudh comes towards her then she will burn herself. Bondita stops them saying you two are fighting for me but not asking me what do I want? Bondita hugs Kalindi saying if anything happens to you noone will be happy. Kalindi says its called blood relation. Bondita says she trusts Anirudh as well. Anirudh says he is connected to Bondita by heart. Sumati comes and tells Anirudh to leave Bondita alone. Sumati says to Anirudh though I used to support you in everything, but you only left Bondita and broke the marriage. Then on what basis you are trying to contact her.

Sumati gets emotional. Anirudh tries to explain but Sumati shuts him saying she doesn’t want to hear anything. Anirudh broke her trust and nothing is left between him and Bondita so Anirudh should not trouble her anymore. Sumati says they will handle Bondita. She requests Anirudh to leave and tells him to not insult Kalindi anymore. Anirudh becomes speechless. Bondita wipes her tears. Anirudh keeps looking at her and then leaves.

Trilochan asks Anirudh you got your answers right? He says we should go back to Tulsipur now. Trilochan tells Anirudh I can understand your emotions, you nurtured your relationship but it slipped away from your hands. Anirudh says our souls are connected so we can’t get separated. He further says Kalindi is trying to push Bondita towards darkness and Bondita should not lose out on her studies. These typical rules can’t control Bondita. Trilochan says then what will you do? Noone knows us here also. Anirudh says he won’t leave. But he will stay here near Bondita. He will buy cottage here and he will spend all his money to protect Bondita from all kind of distractions. Trilochan feels sad for Anirudh. Latter looks determined.

