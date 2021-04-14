Barrister Babu 15th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Bondita secretly reaches the event – TMT Updates

Barrister Babu fifteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Bondita leaving with one jacket. Manorama involves the room and sees her jacket. She will get relieved. Bondita retains the jacket within the cabinet. She says Anirudh will likely be glad and happy with me now. She smiles seeing her pic. Binoy says we now have to maintain Viceroy completely happy, hold the items. Trilochan says will probably be a slap on Thakur’s face, when our bahu is welcoming Viceroy, his face will likely be one thing to observe. Bondita thinks I’ll welcome the Viceroy. She smiles. Koyli retains the items. Binoy says go away this, go and see if Manorama bought prepared. Sampoorna says Manorama ought to look lovely than everybody else. Binoy says sure, she will likely be welcoming Viceroy. Bondita sees Anirudh. He bends down to speak. She will get on her toes. He sits and talks to her.

He says you don’t suppose that you’re lower than another person, you’re a diamond, you aren’t shining now, however you’re going to get shine with schooling, I will likely be happy with you. She says I’ll make your phrases true, as we speak itself. He says sure, you are able to do this as we speak, you understand how, the principal… Trilochan asks her to mild the diya. She goes. Anirudh thinks of her. Rishta tera mera….performs…. Manorama will get prepared and wears the jacket. Bondita will get prepared. She additionally wears the jacket. Manorama says I’ll get an opportunity to sacrifice myself. Bondita says Manorama is not going to learn about this, Anirudh will likely be happy with me. Manorama recollects her mission. She goes out to the household. Binoy says it’s important to invite them to our haveli, inform them that we’ll give them a grand welcome, go now, we are going to ship different items within the automobile.

Bondita thinks I’ve to cover and sit within the automobile. She indicators Bihari and Koyli. They are saying that Bondita by no means goes with out taking blessings. Trilochan hears them and ask Anirudh to take blessings. Manorama says he’s proper, we must always take blessings. Everybody goes inside the home. Bondita hides beneath the items within the automobile. Anirudh and Manorama sit within the automobile. He asks her to not fear, her hardwork will repay. Bondita thinks Anirudh will reward me when he sees me welcoming Viceroy. Manorama says thanks, I might haven’t accomplished this with out your help, you gave me an opportunity, time and place to organize for today. She exhibits the jacket. Bondita thinks I’ve worn the jacket he made for Manorama.

Manorama says you refused to marry me earlier than, then you’ve are available dacoit avatar to marry me. He says I ought to thanks for this pretend…. Bondita thinks what did he say. Manorama asks him to cease the automobile, they should take a left flip. Anirudh says thanks for exhibiting the best way, we’re going to our personal vacation spot. He thinks to ship Bondita to the hostel. They attain the venue. Manorama introduces herself and says I m Anirudh’s spouse, our names are there within the visitor record. The person says sure, sorry, you possibly can go. Manorama says our one other automobile is coming, driver is getting extra items for Viceroy. Bondita comes out of the automobile. She smiles. She thinks Anirudh will likely be happy with me.

No Precap

Replace Credit score to: Amena