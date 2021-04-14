Barrister Babu 15th April 2021 Written Update: Vihari and Koyeli help Bondita reach the viceroy welcoming ceremony.

Barrister Babu Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information, and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Episode begins with Bondita getting confused seeing two comparable jackets. Vihari indicators Bondita and Bondita decides to take the jacket, which has Anirudh’s odor. She chooses one and leaves from there. Manorama checks the jacket and will get happy. She decides to maintain it in a secure place. Bondita additionally retains the jacket safely in her cabinet.

Binoy tells servants to handle the items. Specifically the reward which will probably be given by Manorama to Viceroy. Trilochan says proudly that it will likely be a good slap for Thakur who considered canceling Roychowdhury title from visitor record. Now Bondita will give the items to Viceroy and Thakur will really feel insulted. Bondita thinks she’s going to solely welcome viceroy. Binoy tells Koyeli to test Manorama is prepared or not. Sampurna says Manorama should look prettier than all the ladies on the market. Bondita thinks I’ll look one of the best. Anirudh offers braveness to Bondita saying she mustn’t really feel upset with the truth that she will’t welcome Viceroy. She is going to shine brighter with the sunshine of schooling. Anirudh calls Bondita diamond. Anirudh was about to tell her in regards to the interview however Trilochan calls Bondita to gentle diya in entrance of Dugga Ma. Anirudh recollects his reminiscences with Bondita and will get emotional.

Manorama will get prepared reciting the azaadi slogan. Bondita additionally wears the jacket and says she’s going to inform Manorama that she wore the true jacket. Bondita thinks Anirudh will probably be pleased with her after realizing she gained the possibility of welcoming viceroy. Manorama says Bande Mataram. She recollects her moto.

Binoy tells Manorama that she’s going to welcome viceroy in correct manner and she or he will even invite him in Roychowdhury haweli. Bondita hears them. Vihari and Koyeli manipulate Trilochan that Bondita by no means went for an essential work with out taking Dugga Ma’s blessings. Trilochan orders Manorama and Anirudh to take blessings of Dugga Ma. Manorama says Trilochan is saying proper. They get inside. Vihari and Koyeli then assist Bondita in order that she will disguise within the automotive beneath the items.

On their manner Anirudh thanks Manorama for giving him likelihood to participate in her mission. Manorama additionally thanks him for his help. Bondita overhears them and doesn’t perceive the inside that means. She thinks why Anirudh is praising Manorama when Bondita solely impressed the queen by making cake. Manorama thanks Anirudh for the jacket. Bondita smiles that Manorama doesn’t know the reality. Manorama mentions how Anirudh got here in disguise of a bandit to marry her. Bondita thinks means Manorama solely instructed Anirudh to marry her. Anirudh didn’t wish to do it. They have been about to admit about their pretend marriage however they take improper manner so Manorama tells Anirudh to take one other solution to attain the venue. Anirudh will get upset over the truth that at present Manorama’s mission will probably be accomplished and Bondita will even depart tomorrow. Guard doesn’t allow them to enter. Manorama tells him to test their names in friends record. Guard finds their names and permit Anirudh and Manorama to enter. Bondita comes out of her hidden place. She hopes that Anirudh will inform her bravo.

The Episode ends