Barrister Babu 16th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Manorama proceeds on her mission – TMT Updates

Barrister Babu sixteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Bondita giving her invite. The person says you may have come first in your faculty, who am I to cease you, go. She thanks him. Anirudh and Manorama meet Vaibhavi. Manorama says I m glad to fulfill you once more, you look lovely. She indicators a person. Bondita enters the get together. The person says Viceroy Common is coming right here in a while. Everybody claps for Viceroy. Manorama will get indignant and thinks once I go on the stage to fulfill him, I’ll explode the bomb and kill him, however first I’ve to steal the weapons from right here and provides it to my fellow mates. Viceroy will get seated. Bondita hides from Anirudh. The native artists carry out the particular regional dance kind. Manorama says Anirudh, I m going for my mission. Anirudh asks shall I come alongside for assist. She says no, I’ll come again quickly. Manorama goes and takes a dancer’s disguise. Bondita sees the dancer’s hand. She thinks she has the identical design on her hand as mine, it means she is Manorama, why is she hiding herself. Manorama thinks to take the weapons for her fellow mates, then the final half, to kill the Viceroy. Bondita hides and follows Manorama.

Manorama goes and finds the explosives within the arms room. She indicators the person and passes the weapons. Bondita enters there. She sees Manorama and says theft…. how will you do that. Manorama shuts the door. Bondita scolds her. She asks Manorama to cease. Manorama says you inform me, what are you doing right here. Bondita says I can see you robbing right here, does this go well with you, it’s going to break our household identify, I received’t let this occur. Anirudh waits for Manorama. Manorama says you’ll be able to’t cease me from doing this work. Bondita says I’ll cease you, I’ll inform everybody, I’ll name police and inform them that you simply aren’t associated to our household. Manorama says no want to do that. Bondita says Anirudh will say who’s doing incorrect. Manorama sprays some powder on her and faints her. She says forgive me, I needed to cease you for the sake of nation’s freedom, you need to keep right here till I succeed. She says I’ve to kill Viceroy. She modifies her garments and goes out.

Anirudh asks did you mission full. Manorama says sure, I imply I’ve to welcome Viceroy additionally, then my mission might be full, I’ll by no means bother you. The person says Roy Choudhary’s bahu will come on stage to welcome Viceroy, Bondita Anirudh Roy Choudhary. Anirudh and Manorama get shocked. The person says she has topped her faculty by scoring 100 out of 100 marks. Anirudh smiles and claps for Bondita. Everybody claps. The person says Bondita is the primary woman who has gone to Tulsipur faculty to review, she’s going to honor the Viceroy in the present day. He asks Bondita to come back on stage. Anirudh asks did you hear Manorama, Bondita has come first, she didn’t tell us that she has come right here, I really feel actually pleased with her, however the place is she. Manorama thinks Bondita can’t come right here. Anirudh appears to be like for Bondita. Bondita is mendacity unconscious. The person says sorry, I believe she isn’t right here, we are going to name Manorama Roy Choudhary on stage for the welcome. He calls Manorama on stage. Manorama will get glad. Bondita will get acutely aware and calls out Anirudh. Anirudh calls her out.



No Precap

Replace Credit score to: Amena