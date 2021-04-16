Barrister Babu 17th April 2021 Written Update: Anirudh congratulates Bondita for the achievement

Barrister Babu Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information, and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Host calls Anirudh’s second spouse Manorama as Bondita hasn’t come but. Manorama was about to go on stage however Bondita surprisingly stops Manorama saying I failed your plan. You considered making me unconscious however see I’m right here. You possibly can’t snatch my proper. Anirudh interrupts saying he’s actually pleased with what Bondita did. Anirudh says to Bondita that he now is aware of Bondita’s shock. Bondita says she topped the examination to fulfil Anirudh’s want. She received the possibility of welcoming viceroy. Bondita was about to disclose Manorama’s reality however Manorama says this isn’t proper time to take heed to Bondita. She tells Anirudh to take Bondita from there. Bondita tells Manorama made me unconscious, she was stealing issues. Manorama says Anirudh is aware of all the things. Bondita will get shocked. Manorama says Bondita is letting her fulfil the mission. Anirudh asks however her mission is profitable already. Manorama says Anirudh will get to find out about it quickly. Anirudh convinces Bondita and takes her exterior. Bondita says she by no means went in opposition to his choice however he must reply her questions as effectively.

Bondita asks Anirudh why he’s selecting Manorama over her. Manorama attacked her, stole issues nonetheless Anirudh is taking her facet. Anirudh says no matter Manorama is doing is correct. Bondita says Anirudh is now modified. she tells him to swear on her. Bondita asks Anirudh inform me the reality.

Manorama appears to be like at viceroy and thinks of pulling the latkan on stage being suicide bomber. She goes in the direction of stage.

Anirudh explains Bondita doesn’t know the fact. Manorama’s intentions will not be unhealthy. Bondita says stealing is sin. Manorama snatched the precise of her. Dugga Ma received’t forgive Manorama for hurting Bondita. Anirudh is feeling Manorama’s ache and supporting the unsuitable.

Manorama goes on stage and pulls the latkan however the blast doesn’t occur. She wonders why it didn’t occur. Bondita different facet touches the latkan of her jacket however Anirudh scolds her saying she received’t badmouth Manorama anymore. He received’t tolerate that. Bondita will get upset. Manorama lastly understands that Bondita exchanged the jackets when she was continuously going to Manorama’s room. Manorama feels how may she not perceive Bondita’s planning.

Bondita once more touches the latkan and asks why Anirudh doesnt take care of her anymore. Anirudh says he didn’t do something unsuitable however he needs Bondita’s good solely. Anirudh tells Bondita to go haweli and provides the interview correctly. He tells her to depart for boarding college after the interview. Bondita will get disheartened and Anirudh opens the automotive door for Bondita. Bondita will get into automotive.

Viceroy will get impressed seeing all of the presents. Manorama says one further particular reward she forgot to deliver. Can she go to take it? Viceroy tells her to go.

Manorama meets Anirudh and asks him about Bondita. Anirudh says now Bondita received’t hassle her anymore. He despatched her again. Manorama thinks she received’t get one other probability to kill viceroy. Manorama goes exterior and will get anxious for Bondita. Bondita calls Manorama saying she received’t let Anirudh assist any unsuitable factor. She received’t depart. Manorama will get relieved that Bondita is secure. She reveals concern and tells Bondita to return again the jacket. Bondita denies. Manorama will get offended and says Bondita solely exchanged the jacket she is aware of it. Bondita says Anirudh’s reward belongs to me solely. Manorama says she will be able to forcefully take it from her. However then she thinks the bomb can blast directly. She requests Bondita to provide the jacket, in return she is going to give what Bondita needs. Bondita asks can Manorama return her Patibabu?

The Episode ends