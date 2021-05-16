Barrister Babu 17th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Bondita goes against Thakumaa

Barrister Babu 17th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Anirudh saying I will never let Bondita find anything, she will have everything in front of her. He prepares notes for her. Bondita finds the needle. She stitches the blanket. She takes it to Thakumaa and says you won’t need to sleep in cold now. Thakumaa asks her to tie the dry grass with the rope. Bondita goes. She gets sad and keeps the grass aside. Anirudh says if I could, I would have gone and taught Bondita, its fine, I have to send these papers tomorrow.

Its morning, Anirudh gets tea for Trilochan. Trilochan says I don’t like this. Anirudh asks him to have it and say if its like the one Bondita makes. Trilochan asks what happened to your hand. Anirudh says its fine, Bihari will get fine soon. He goes to send notes to Bondita. Trilochan drinks tea and smiles. Anirudh sees the rope broken. He says how did the rope get cut. He thinks is Bondita fine. Thakumaa comes at the window and says I have ended your start, its my mistake, I will teach her now. He says you may learn from her while teaching her. She says now I will teach her my way.

Bondita says Thakumaa has cut the rope, how will he teach me now. Rimjhim sees the perfume hidden in the coconut. She says its good Bondita didn’t see, I will sell perfume and get money to buy a necklace. She asks Bondita to make the stove, she is going to the temple. Bondita says I fall sick by the cow dung, I have to study, I will ask Kamla, you can go to temple. Rimjhim says Thakumaa will punish you if she sees you studying, think of it. Bondita says I m not scared of punishment, I can’t compromise with studies. Thakumaa comes and gets the cow dung. She asks Bondita to do the work as other women do, make the dung stove. She says I can’t be partial with my granddaughters, get up and start the work. Bondita feels uneasy. She says fine, I will make the stove, but I will not leave studies, you have to return my notes.

Thakumaa says I will find a solution for your problem. Bondita starts sneezing. She goes and makes the stove by cow dung. Anirudh and Trilochan look on. Anirudh says Bondita is allergic to cow dung, Thakumaa is Vaid, she knows it, still she is stone-hearted. Trilochan says Thakumaa is punishing her for going against her. Tapur says I will help Bondita, else she will fall sick. Thakumaa stops her and says sometimes we have to give a little pain to cure big illnesses, we have to break Bondita and clean the poison fed by Anirudh, by any way possible. Trilochan says I know its tough for you to see this. Anirudh cries. Trilochan says if you have to pass this test, then Bondita have to do this tapasya as well. Bondita makes the stove. She says I have made it by obeying you, you let me study now. Thakumaa says let me see if you have made it well, you are getting punished for having a nameless relation with Anirudh. Bondita says I have a relation of heart with him, you aren’t able to see it, I will not break the relation, its imp that I study, can you give me the books back, I have done the work. Thakumaa says your eyes have turned red, I will ward off bad sight, stay here. She goes. Rimjhim says when Thakumaa talks sweet, she spreads poison then.

Thakumaa gets Bondita’s notes to ward off bad sight and destroys it. Bondita gets sad. She tries to take the papers. Thakumaa stops her and calls her mad. Anirudh and Trilochan worry. Bondita’s hand bleeds. Rimjhim says you would have lost your hand, are you mad. Bondita thinks I m weak without education, so Anirudh wants me to study. Thakumaa scolds her. Anirudh says Bondita is fighting for her education with courage, how can I lose my courage, I should support her, I will work double and teach her, I will not let her lose the education, I have promised to give her wings of education, she will fly for sure.

No Precap

Update Credit to: Amena