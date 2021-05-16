Barrister Babu 17th May 2021 Written Update: Anirudh gets disheartened seeing Bondita getting punished

Barrister Babu Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist, on Justhowbiz.net

The episode starts with Anirudh deciding which subject he will teach Bondita next. He says Bondita won’t face any trouble. He gathers pages and thinks of giving it to Bondita. Bondita finds out the needle and sews Kalindi’s blanket and gives it to her. Kalindi tells her to tie the rice straws and to clean all the mess. Bondita ties it with rope and thinks how will she study now. Anirudh thinks now he has to send the pages to Bondita as soon as possible.

Anirudh gives tea to Trilochan saying it doesn’t taste that much good but you can drink it. Don’t deny. Anirudh notices Kalindi has cut off the ropes. He feels upset. Kalindi challenges him saying from now onwards she will teach real lesson to Bondita unlike Anirudh. Anirudh says what if you get a lesson in the end instead of Bondita. Kalindi ignore him. Bondita looks upset. Rimjhim hides some perfumes in a coconut to sell them to get money. She recalls Kalindi told her to prepare Chula using cow dung. Rimjhim gives the responsiblity to Bondita saying she should not study as Kalindi will get angry seeing her holding the books. Bondita says she doesn’t like the smell of cow dung and also she feels suffocated. She further adds Anirudh told her not to compromise with her studies.

Kalindi pushes Cow dung pot. She comes to Bondita. She says Bondita has to do it. She takes her books. Bondita says she will prepare the Chula using cow dung but after that Kalindi will return her books. Kalindi says I will find a solution of Bondita’s craziness soon. Bondita sneezes. Bondita touches the cow dung and makes Chula. She sneezes continuously. Anirudh and Trilochan observe her from balcony. Anirudh says how can Thakuma be so heartless. Trilochan says Kalindi is giving Bondita punishment.

Tapur says to Kalindi can I help Bondita. She will fall sick. Latter says Bondita should get it inside her head that she is not allowed to study. Villages are already taunting her. I won’t let them do that. After getting punished Bondita will learn what a woman should do. Trilochan says to Anirudh its Bondita’s struggle as well to get education. She has to accept it. Bondita tells Kalindi she has prepared the Chula. She says Anirudh’s dream also is equally important for her. She cant disrespect that. Kalindi says before that I want to destroy the evil eyes on you. She brings Bondita’s pages of books and burns it. Bondita gets shocked and tries to save the pages and gets injured. Rimjhim stops her. Bondita says without study she is weak. Anirudh takes vow to teach Bondita at any cost. He thinks Bondita is putting so much effort for studies. He also should do something.

The Episode ends