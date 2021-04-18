Barrister Babu 19th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Manorama sacrifices her life – TMT Updates

Barrister Babu nineteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

The Episode begins with Bondita saying you could have snatched Anirudh, are you able to give him again to me. Manorama says I may give my life too, what would you like. Bondita says I need to go on stage with you to welcome Viceroy. Manorama says no. She thinks Bondita can even lose her life. She says no, I can’t take you on stage. Anirudh thinks of Manorama. Manorama asks her what does she need. Bondita says I need Anirudh, I need you to depart him and go away, I need him to develop into simply my husband, I need all the pieces to get high-quality, you by no means come between us.

Manorama says if I say sure, I comply with all the pieces, then.. I provides you with Anirudh again, you received’t discover me if you’d like. Bondita asks promise. Manorama says promise, I’ll by no means present my face to you all, its my final day with you, belief me. She asks Bondita to present her jacket. Bondita asks her why did she ask Anirudh to marry her. Manorama says I didn’t want to get married, I had another excuse, I’ve some imp work to do. Anirudh says I m glad to speak to you, can I’m going and meet different officers. Vaibhavi says sure, you could have one thing first. The drink falls on his garments. He says its okay, I’ll go and clear it.

Manorama says belief me, if I don’t need to take this jacket, even then I’d have gone too removed from you each, actually. She offers her bangle to Bondita. She says I m giving your rights again. Anirudh goes to washroom and cleans his garments. He sees the police beating somebody. The officer asks who’s your aide, inform me, else we’ll kill your son. The person says no, we have now come right here to kill Viceroy by the bomb. The officer asks what, how will the bomb come, there may be tight safety, inform the reality. The person says our aide has bought the bomb within the jacket. Anirudh hears this and will get shocked. Manorama asks Bondita to return. The person shoots himself. Anirudh remembers Manorama’s phrases. Manorama takes Bondita together with her.

They change the jackets. They each take the particular reward for Viceroy. Bondita says you may’t snatch my proper from me this time. Manorama thinks I’ve to cheat you for the final time. She pushes Bondita away. Viceroy appears to be like on. Police comes and says there’s a bomb right here, everybody exit. Manorama will get up. Anirudh comes there and sees Manorama and Bondita. He thinks who has the bomb jacket. He goes to carry Bondita. Manorama runs to Viceroy and pulls the jacket string. The bomb blasts. Anirudh and Bondita get shocked. He thinks what did you do Manorama. He thinks she isn’t right here, possibly her Krantikari aides took her to a protected place. Bondita remembers Manorama taking her jacket. The officer says we have now to query you and your whole household.

No Precap

