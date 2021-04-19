ENTERTAINMENT

Barrister Babu 20th April 2021 Written Update: Manorama plays the role of an eye-opener for Bondita

Episode begins with inspector interrogating Roychowdhury relations. Everybody appears scared. Inspector asks did they know that Manorama was a protestor? Did they help her in fulfilling her mission. Sampurna says they’d no concept, else why would they settle for Manorama as daughter in regulation of the home. Inspector questions Binoy why he was proud of the truth that Manorama bought the invitation to welcome viceroy. Was he concerned. Anirudh interrupts and says the inspector is accusing them for a false crime. Inspector shouts at Anirudh saying Manorama was his spouse so he knew her fact as nicely. Now Roychowdhurys’ household will spend their lives in jail. Bondita recollects how she seen the jacket and made one pretend jacket. She will get emotional recalling the blast.

Anirudh wipes her tears. He tells her to go to her room. Bondita says she will be able to’t depart her household alone. Bondita says she solely returned the bomb jacket to Manorama, Manorama died due to her. Bondita says she’s going to confess her crime in order that her household gained’t get arrested. Anirudh stops her from doing so. Inspector tells constables to look the home. They don’t discover something. Anirudh thinks Manorama has destroyed all of the evidences. Inspector doubts Anirudh and tries to arrest him. Bondita stops the inspector saying Anirudh is harmless. He has performed nothing. One particular person comes and divulges Roychowdhury household is just not concerned within the bomb blast. Inspector apologises to all of the relations. Anirudh thanks Manorama in his thoughts.

Bondita recollects how she misunderstood Manorama. She feels responsible over Manorama’s sacrifice. Manorama’s revolutionary accomplice throws toxic arrow at Bondita’s room. It hits the wall. Bondita reads the letter despatched by Manorama. Manorama talks to Bondita in her creativeness. She says I’m saved as destiny needs that. Manorama praises Anirudh saying Anirudh is just not like different husbands who items jewels to their wives. He needs to see Bondita as educated lady. He needs his spouse to grow to be function mannequin which may be very particular. Manorama says Bondita to know Anirudh’s dream. She says Bondita doesn’t have to be depending on others to jot down a letter. Anirudh is preventing for Bondita’s vibrant future. She provides When Bondita will develop up, she’s going to perceive Anirudh’s care.

Manorama reveals Anirudh damage Bondita everytime to point out her proper path solely. Anirudh felt Bondita’s ache as nicely. Manorama says her pretend marriage with Anirudh troubled him so much. She says Anirudh belongs to Bondita solely so Bondita mustn’t normalize her marriage with Anirudh like others. She ought to do arduous work to show her price. Others ought to comply with their footsteps. Manorama tells Bondita to grow to be energy of Anirudh so that each woman will get her proper. Bondita says she misunderstood Manorama so much.She then hugs Manorama.

Again to actuality, she sees the typewriter and watch gifted by Anirudh. She tries to make use of the typewriter and smiles.

The Episode ends

