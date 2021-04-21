Barrister Babu 22nd April 2021 Written Update: Sumati informs Bondita about her grandma’s return

Barrister Babu Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip, Future Story, Newest Information, and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

The Episode begins with Bondita telling Anirudh whoever is unsuitable will feed Kulfi. Anirudh agrees. Bondita says she can even feed kulfi to him. Trilochan says although Manorama got here into Anirudh’s life however her entry introduced Bondita and Anirudh collectively. Bondita tells Anirudh to shut his eyes. Bondita touches Anirudh’s foot saying she’s going to at all times obey Anirudh’s phrases. Anirudh is a minimum of a God to her. She’s going to by no means disrespect his determination. Anirudh will get stunned and tells Bondita to shut her eyes. He additionally touches her foot saying Bondita confirmed him proper path. Bondita will get shocked and stops Anirudh saying how can a husband contact her spouse’s foot. Its sin. Anirudh says it doesn’t matter. He won’t ever damage her once more. He’ll at all times embrace her in all his selections. Her happiness can be Anirudh’s essential concern. The duo overlook their variations and hug one another. Anirudh cries.

Anirudh and Bondita eat Kulfi collectively. Bondita says Kulfi is very nice like him. Anirudh replies again that kulfi is as candy as Bondita. Bondita smiles. Bondita then drops the kulfi on her foot. Anirudh cleans it utilizing handkerchief and women there watch Bondita unusually. Bondita additionally feels embarrassed. She requests him to not contact her foot. Anirudh says there’s nothing unsuitable in it. One vendor announce that there are numerous forms of colourful garments. Bondita and Anirudh then purchase colourful garments for themselves. They begin dancing collectively fortunately carrying them. Their pictures get clicked as effectively.

Sumati comes to fulfill Bondita and Bondita hugs her fortunately. Sumati reveals she supported Anirudh as he needed Bondita’s good solely. She apologises to Bondita for speaking to her rudely. Bondita says I lastly understood Anirudh’s pure intentions. Sumati teases Bondita saying she is simply speaking about Anirudh. Bondita asks Sumati how is she. Sumati says my mom in regulation will come to take me. She is now again from pilgrimage. Sumati says now Bondita’s maternal home can be her father’s home. Bondita praises her grandma. Anirudh asks about Bondita’s grandma. Anirudh asks Sumati did she inform grandma about him. Sumati says grandpa may be very a lot joyful after she acquired to learn about Bondita’s marriage. Bondita tells about grandma that she is strict in addition to sturdy.

She dealt with every thing on her personal. Bondita says she by no means favored her uncle and aunt, if she was current she wouldn’t have allowed Bondita to remain there. Bondita says she is happy to fulfill her grandma. Sumati says will Anirudh permit her to remain in her maternal residence for lengthy? She tells Anirudh to fulfill grandma else she will be able to come to Roychowdhury home. She may be very cussed. Bondita agrees. Bondita later thanks Sumati and Anirudh for instructing her useful lesson. Bondita says now she’s going to by no means disappoint Anirudh. She says I settle for Patibabu as my God. He can by no means do unsuitable with me. Sumati hugs Bondita. (Rishta tera mera performs)

The Episode ends