Barrister Babu 23rd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Anirudh and Bondita face a big problem – TMT Updates

The Episode begins with Sumati saying I’ve met everybody, simply Trilochan isn’t at residence, you are taking care, I shall depart. She hugs Bondita and goes. Bondita tells Trilochan about Sumati going to Thakumaa. Trilochan asks which village does she belong. They hear Anirudh screaming. Anirudh asks Bihari to go away his foot. Bihari says its imp to take away it. Trilochan says Anirudh received’t let anybody take away the thorn. Bondita says I had to purchase books. Anirudh asks her to go and purchase it herself. She asks how shall I am going alone. Anirudh says I’ll get it, inform me, which one shall I get. He screams in ache. She says its effective if I’ve a loss in examine. He says I’ll get all of the books, inform me. She makes him engaged in discuss and removes the thorn. She says I can’t tolerate if you happen to get damage. Anirudh screams and asks what did you do. She says sorry.

He says it has gone extra deep. She says no, its right here. Trilochan and Bihari snigger. Bondita says sorry, is it hurting. Anirudh says I’ll get books after which discuss to you. She says it was simply an excuse. Trilochan says to divert your consideration, Bondita is smarter than you. They snigger. Trilochan jokes on Anirudh. Anirudh additionally laughs with them. He goes with Bondita. Trilochan smiles and says they’re made for one another, Maa maintain them comfortable, let their jodi keep the identical, they keep comfortable all the time, they haven’t any drawback of their relation, they by no means get separated.

A person comes and says Anirudh had filed software to void the kid marriage, the appliance is accepted, legislation is made towards the kid marriage. Bondita worries. The person says youngster marriage is known as null and void from at present, congrats. Anirudh smiles. The person says society runs on our personal beliefs, not legislation, we nonetheless regard youngster marriage part of the society, somebody has to boost a voice towards youngster marriage, I feel you’ll set an instance by breaking your youngster marriage, your choice will break the chains from many ladies, it can present the precise approach to many individuals, many ladies shall be saved from youngster marriage. Anirudh remembers his marriage. The person asks him to interrupt his marriage.

Trilochan and Bondita fear. The person asks Anirudh to interrupt his bond with Bondita. Rishta tera mera….performs… Anirudh remembers his marriage. Trilochan shouts on the lads. He asks why shall my son break his marriage. The person says Anirudh, it’s important to make a sacrifice for the havan, if we now have to make the society pure, then we will begin from our home, else all of the efforts will go in useless. Trilochan asks will Anirudh burn his home to point out the best way to the society, he won’t ever depart Bondita, he’ll all the time be with Bondita, I do know Anirudh had filed the plea within the courtroom, he was indignant that point, they’re related to one another, they’ve a relation of diya and baati. solar and daylight, you need them to interrupt the wedding, Anirudh won’t ever break this relation. Anirudh sees Bondita. The person says its Anirudh’s choice now. Bondita thinks what is going to he resolve now. She goes to wish. Anirudh remembers Bondita and the promise he gave to her. Bondita thinks of his phrases.

