Barrister Babu 26th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Anirudh voids his marriage with Bondita – TMT Updates

The Episode begins with Bondita wiping Anirudh’s tears along with her saree pallu. She says don’t suppose I m nervous, I do know you’ll take any resolution for my betterment, you received’t let something incorrect occur with me, my Lord won’t ever get separated from me. She says I’ll all the time hearken to you, who will right my mistake, who will scold me, how will I develop into a barrister with out my instructor. Anirudh says I’ll all the time be with you, each second, I’ll by no means depart you, I will probably be your instructor, I’ll train you and inform you what’s proper and incorrect, I’ll scold you and produce a smile in your face, I’ll attempt my finest, I can’t get separated from you, you’re the purpose for my life, I’ll make you Barrister Babu Bondita. Tujhme roshan hoga suraj…performs… He hugs her. Rishta tera mera….performs… They smile, cry and smile.

Its morning, Sampoorna says unfold this information that Anirudh’s utility is accepted. She pays cash to the person. She says Trilochan will attempt to save Anirudh and Bondita’s relation, I’ll attempt ten instances more durable to interrupt their relation. Anirudh thinks of a pair, who will come angrily to confront him. He thinks I’ve clarify them concerning the unhealthy customized, I’ll take any step to elucidate them. Wind blows. He loses his papers. Bondita comes to assist him. The ink falls over their arms. Rishta tera mera….performs… they depart their handprints on the papers. He cleans her inked arms with a material.

The folks come to the haveli. The person indicators Sampoorna. Trilochan welcomes the panchayat. The person says I assumed Anirudh will take again the appliance and never settle for the legislation. Sampoorna’s aide shouts why not, he has to just accept the legislation, it’s going to have an effect on the folks badly. Trilochan and Binoy ask Anirudh to inform them that he’s taking the appliance again. Anirudh recollects all the pieces. He says no, I don’t consider you all, no matter I advised and did, I’ve no remorse, my utility was proper, the choice can be proper.

Anirudh says little one marriage is a foul customized, it has to finish within the society, I might attempt to clarify you, if we lower the wings of a little bit fowl, will it fly, no, proper, why are we tying chains to the little women, can they stroll forward to make their future, can they dream and fulfill goals. Bondita seems to be on. Anirudh asks can they know what’s proper and what’s incorrect for them, how can youngsters get married, is that this proper, is it not incorrect. The person asks what do you imply, you’re exhibiting our rituals are incorrect. Sampoorna’s aide argues. Anirudh defends himself. He says time is making us progress, why did we saved such unhealthy customs, we don’t depart pigeons with messages, we use submit workplace, why don’t we settle for that little one marriage is against the law. Sampoorna’s aide says if its against the law, what do you need to say about your little one marriage with Bondita, will you void your marriage, is Bondita with you on this resolution, village panch, your loved ones and all of us are right here, we need to know your eager about your marriage. Binoy shouts on Sampoorna’s aide. He asks how dare you say that, we’re landlord, we’ll do what we would like, I’ll see how anybody stops us. Sampoorna indicators the person to cease.

Anirudh recollects Trilochan’s phrases. He goes and holds Bondita’s arms. He says you need to know my thought on my marriage with Bondita, our marriage was a toddler marriage, I regard it a foul customized, a curse for women, a illness for the society, I’ll deal with it, I’ve raised a voice in opposition to little one marriage, tomorrow another person will elevate a voice in opposition to this unhealthy customized, identical means, many will stand in opposition to little one marriage, consider the ladies who can fulfill their goals, this may occur when women are permitted to marry at proper age, not in little one marriage, Bondita wasn’t prepared to grasp our relation at that age, I nullify the relation. He leaves her hand. She will get nervous.

