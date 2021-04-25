ENTERTAINMENT

Barrister Babu 26th April 2021 Written Update: Village panch and patrons tell Anirudh to revoke his appeal

Barrister Babu 26th April 2021 Written Update: Village panch and patrons tell Anirudh to revoke his appeal

Barrister Babu Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist

Episode begins with Bondita saying divorce can’t separate them. Bondita says I belief my Patibabu. Anirudh cant take incorrect resolution. He can’t keep away from me. Bondita tells don’t ship me far-off from you. When you do this who will information me? Anirudh says I’ll at all times be there for you. I gained’t depart you alone. I’ll train you, scold you and can convey smile in your face. You’re my major concern. They have a look at one another. Bondita hugs Anirudh out of happiness. (Rishta tera mera performs)

Sampurna tells one individual that he’ll unfold the information all over the place that Anirudh’s petition is accepted. Now what’s going to occur to the daughter in regulation of Roychowdhury? The way it will have an effect on them. Sampurna provides him cash. Sampurna says regardless of what number of instances Trilochan tries to convey Anirudh and Bondita collectively she is going to separate them repeatedly.

Anirudh thinks villagers will blame him as he added gas to the hearth by interesting for the abolishment of kid marraige however he’ll make them perceive that its wanted to convey adjustments within the society. As a result of wind essential paperwork and information fall on floor and Anirudh tries to choose them up. Bondita helps him in doing so. They maintain them collectively and stare at one another. Their hand will get soiled as a result of ink and Anirudh cleans Bondita’s hand with kerchief.

Sampurna smirks trying on the informer. Few offended patrons inform Anirudh to revoke his attraction. Sampurna’s informer shouts that Anirudh has to do it else it’ll have an effect on different society girls. Binoy and Trilochan inform Anirudh to revoke his attraction. Anirudh says he doesn’t remorse that he appealed in opposition to one malpractice. It must be stopped. Noone ought to assist it. Anirudh says small women dont deserve this type of therapy. They should fulfil their desires, they need to perceive first what’s incorrect and proper. Panch says their ancestors cannot be incorrect as they solely informed about these practices and rituals. Anirudh says do you give letters to pigeons and use them as messenger like outdated instances. They reply publish workplace is there why will they do it. Anirudh says precisely for those who don’t imagine in that customized anymore then why youngster marriage is okay in your. Why don’t you settle for its not authorized. Sampurna’s informer ask Anirudh then what does he wish to say concerning his marriage with Bondita. Why he bought married to her. What’s Anirudh’s opinion? Trilochan tries to interrupt however that man says will Anirudh break his marriage with Bondita? Binoy will get offended and holds his collar saying they’re wealthy jameendars they are going to do what they need. Anirudh remembers Trilochan’s phrases that no matter resolution Anirudh will take he’ll consider it. Anirudh provides his hand to Bondita and she or he holds it. Anirudh says his marriage with Bondita can be a evil customized, its a curse for a woman. Anirudh says he’ll discover a resolution of it. He says after his protest in opposition to youngster marriage everybody will take inspiration and women can be saved from the entice. Anirudh says women ought to resolve to get married after being grownup. Anirudh declares that his marriage with Bondita is prohibited and he admits that. He releases Bondita’s hand and she or he will get shocked. Everybody stands shocked. Sampurna smiles.

The Episode ends

