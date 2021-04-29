Barrister Babu 29th April 2021 Today’s Latest Episode Written Update : Bondita in Big Danger

Here we are present with the update of the upcoming episode of “Barrister Babu” on 29th April 2021. The show is currently presenting the riveting twists in the upcoming tracks which makes the audience emotional with their plot. The audiences already connected with its story and feel connected with Bondita. The upcoming zigzag in the story of the show will surely delight the audiences and they will derive pleasure with each scene. So let’s get a dig into the upcoming episode of the show, The episode begins with Bondita who is screaming the name of Koyli.

She thinks that nobody at the house and she hurriedly closes the gate of the house and hide inside it. A man is in search of her and on the other side, Anirudh hurriedly rushes towards the house and on another side, Bondita tries to save herself. The man breaks the glasses of the window and tries to enter the house through the window. Bondita thinks she is not safe here. The man goes into the room and starts searching for her and he finally finds her in the wardrobe.

Bondita gets frightened and thinks about Anirudh. When Anirudh reaches the home he finds that the window is broken and then he hurriedly moves towards the room of Bondita. In the room, he finds the broken pieces of the bangles near the wardrobe. On the other side, the man torchers Bondita and says you are a sinner and your punishment is that you have to die and you don’t have a right to live. Anridhu tries to find her and thinks he has to save the life of Bondita.

Bondita begs in front of the person and says she has not done anything wrong and she is not a sinner and please let her go. The man says you break the norms of the society and now it’s our time to give you the punishment. Bondita says you don’t have a right to decide that I am right or wrong. The man says women are not equal to men and you break the rules of the society and we will ignite you alive so that others will learn a lesson from this. Bondita gets frightened and the man locks her in a hut and poured petrol all over the hut. The man is about to throw the lantern but suddenly Anirudh came there and drops the water on it. The episode ends here and in the next update, we will see what next is going to happen in the story. Till then enjoy the episode of the show “Barrister Babu” on the Colors channel at 8:30 PM and keep reading further details of the shows.