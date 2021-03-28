ENTERTAINMENT

Barrister Babu 29th March 2021 Written Update: Anirudh suggests Bondita to go to Boarding school

Avatar
By
Posted on
Barrister Babu 26th March 2021 Written Update: Sumati supports Anirudh

Barrister Babu Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News, and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Episode starts with Bondita saying nobody cares for her. Everyone is changed. She throws stuffs here and there angrily. Sumati stops her saying this much anger doesnt suit her. She should behave like Roychowdhury’s daughter in law.

Bondita says if Anirudh doesnt accept her as his wife she doesn’t want to stay here. She tells Sumati take me with you. I will stay in village. Sumati stops her. Bondita says she doesn’t want jewelries or anything. Sumati recalls Anirudh’s words and says Bondita wont go anywhere. She is now Anirudh’s responsiblity not hers. She is married now. She can’t be a burden to her parents.

Bondita says I am burden to my in laws as well. She says why Sumati is rejecting her like this. Why she can’t feel anything for her daughter. Why can’t she understand her pain. She says tell me its all lie. You care for me. Sumati says no matter whatever Bonduta says she won’t accept her. Sumati says now her mother is also dead for her.

Bondita gets shocked. She says now where will she go? Anirudh recalls his promise. He goes to Bondita. He says she can’t stay with her mother. He tells her about boarding school. He gives her the form of Dalhousie boarding school. He says she can stay there and study well. Bondita looks at it. She throws it angrily.

Bondita says now you want to send me away after all this. You don’t want to see me as well? So that you can spend time with Manorama. Bondita says do what you want to do. But I won’t go anywhere. So that you understand that you did wrong with me. You failed to fulfill your duties towards me. Anirudh says alright you can stay here. But in return you have to do all the rituals what a first wife does.

Anirudh thinks Bondita will refuse and will leave this place and will choose her own path so that she can become barrister babu. Bondita says her strength is gone as Anirudh and Sumati both broke her from inside. Bondita says she will do everything what a first wife does. She will stay in front of his eyes. Society people support Bondita. Sumati says Bondita will fulfill her duties well. She won’t complaint about this further as she chose to this only.

Sumati leaves from there. Sumati cries a lot before leaving. Bondita looks at her. Sampoorna tells Bondita to welcome Manorama. She hurts Bondita knowingly and tells her to get ready so that Anirudh stares at her for once. Bondita looks at Anirudh. She recalls how first entered the house. Anirudh thinks why Bondita chose this. How will he show her right path? She did wrong.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
293
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
285
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
279
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
261
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
255
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x