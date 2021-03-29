Barrister Babu 29th March 2021 written update: Bondita Faced A Bad Dream

Representing you the written episode update of “Barrister Babu” on 29 March 2021. The episode begins with Bondita is hurt and she says everyone has changed including my husband and even my mother. Nobody cares about Bondita. And she became so aggressive. Hence she uses to throw things everywhere. while her mother stops her to do so. And make her understand that whatever she is doing is wrong and not appreciable by anyone. Your behavior is unacceptable.
You just behave like a wise girl. But Bondita doesn’t stop and she tells her mother to take her from there. And Bondita uses to drag her mother. But her mother denies her to take Bondita along with her. Everyone gets shocked listening to her. Bondita gets hurt by the words of her mother. And she says to her mother that please take me along with you don’t leave me here. And please tell me that whatever you are saying is a lie.
But Sumati keeps on her words and Anirudh tells Bondita that I know you can’t live with us here and not even with your mother. Hence boarding school is the better place for you. And tell her that I will make you send to boarding school, where you can focus on your studies, But Bondita says to him that “I know why you sending me to boarding school so, that you can live happily with your new wife. And you started hating me.”
Anirudh replies to her to stay here but then she has to follow all the rituals which a second wife does, and you must choose to become barrister babu but you are choosing to stay my wife. Which never going to benefit you. Bondita stays quiet and later tells her mother that I have broken today because my strengths behave left me alone you and Anirudh, left your Bondita alone.
And Sumati leaves the haveli. Later Sampootrna takes Bondita with her. Anirudh gets worried as Bondita has chosen the wrong path. He wonders that I want you to choose the path of study so, that you can become Barrister Babu. And the episode ends here.