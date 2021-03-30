LATEST

Barrister Babu 30th March Written Update 2021: Bondita Gets Into An Argument With Anirudh

The recent episode of Barrister Babu begins where Bondita and Anirudh get into a debate on the issue of Bondita’s study. Anirudh wants him to graduate so he will have to send him to school so that he can do his studies properly and give him first priority. But Bondita denies her commitment and says that she is not going anywhere else at any cost to leave him, she thinks that if she does not agree to leave from here. So everything he did for her would be ruined.

He then states that she has to go to the hostel because only the hostel can provide her with a perfect environment through which she can continue her barrister studies. But she refuses her plan and decides that she will stay here and make her realize all the mistakes she had made in her earlier days. Bondita tells Anirudh that she is unable to continue their relationship and breaks all the promises she made on her wedding day.

After that, Bondita retaliates by saying that she knows everything about why she wants to send him from the mansion so that she can live happily with her new bride. But she won’t let him do it, because she wants him to apologize to her for all the flaws she had committed to him in the past. Not all those mistakes deserve forgiveness, so she will definitely make him realize all his mistakes as he hurt his elders as well as his wife.

She then challenges him that she can do what she wants to do but she will never leave from here, Anirudh is shocked to hear that. Because she has clearly stated that at no cost will she allow herself to go anywhere else, she pretends that he doesn’t care if he sends her away. She convinces him that she has no problem with Manorama and is ready to perform all rituals with him without saying anything against him.

Another side is happy to see Sampurna Bondita’s condition that her husband is not supporting her and is against all the decisions she is taking nowadays. Sampoorna says that now her worst time is starting which will make her life hell and she feels that Bondita will definitely be sent out of the mansion and the reason will be Manorama, so it will start at 08:30 and Colors Don’t forget to see more updates stay connected with us.

Avatar

If you like the post written by Dailynews24 team, then definitely like the post. If you have any suggestion, then please tell in the comment

