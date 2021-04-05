ENTERTAINMENT

Barrister Babu 5th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Anirudh Ignore Bondita On Holi Celebration

We have come with the written update of the Colors TV serial named “Barrister Babu“. The episode begins with Bondita as she is going to dance on Holi. Bondita decides that she will apply Holi color on Anirudh. But Monarama and her family come to Anirudh. He greets them and Bondita gets upset to see this. Anirudh says it’s his first Holi after marriage with Manorama that’s why he arranged something for Manorama and her parents. Bondita is trying to keep Anirudh away from his second wife. Sampoorna plots against Manorama so that she tells her the truth.

She spikes her drink. On the other hand, Anirudh and Manorama dance together but Bodita tries to interrupt them due to her jealousy. Bondita tries to apply colors to him but she goes from there. Trilochan gets angry to see Binoy and Sampoorna as they are dancing crazily. After that, Triclochan starts dancing with Bihari and everyone gets amuse to see them. A man comes to meet Manorama in a form of a Dhol player. She tries to go to meet him. Bondita drops the color’s plate from Manorama’s hand and puts colors on Anirudh. Anirudh gets amuse to see Bondita’s happy face but didn’t show his happiness.

Manorama asks that man to meet her in Hawaii. Sampoorna asks Manorama to drink that spiked drink saying it’s a Shagun. Manorama unable to deny drinking it. Anirudh gets happy thinking about how Bodita puts colors on him and gets amuse. Later, Anirudh dreams that he and Bondita are playing Holi together. Bondita comes to him and asks her to put colors on her. Anirudh gets angry at her and says she puts colors on him without his permission. Anirudha says he will put colors on Manoramaa first. Bondita moves from there saying she doesn’t know about Manorama.

Manorama goes inside the Haweli to meet that man but Sampoorna stops her asking why she is going. She says to her she gets tired that’s why going to take some rest. in the house, Manorama is searching for that man and Bondita comes behind her and locks Manorama in a room. Manorama tries to open the door and says she very well knows that Bondita did this and asks her to open the door. Bondita gets happy after locking her in the room. Don’t forget to watch the episode of “Barrister Babu” on Colors TV at 8 PM. Stay connected with us.

