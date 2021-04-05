Barrister Babu 5th April 2021 Written Update: Sampurna spikes Manorama’s drink

Barrister Babu Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip, Future Story, Latest News, and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.nets
Episode start with Bondita giving dance performance on Holi. Bondita tries to apply colors on Anirudh first but Manorama comes to Anirudh with her parents. Anirudh says hello to them. Bondita feels upset. Anirudh says its his first Holi with Manorama. He is really excited and has arranged dance performances for Manorama’s parents. Bondita gets disappointed seeing Anirudh’s ignorance towards her. She attempts to keep Manorama away from Anirudh.
Sampurna spikes Manorama’s drink to know about her truth. Anirudh dances with Manorama. Bondita interrupts after getting jealous and dances with Anirudh. Bondita takes gulal but Anirudh runs from there to avoid Bondita. Bondita says she can’t lose. Bondita finds Anirudh.
Binoy and Sampurna dance crazily. Trilochan gets irritated seeing them. He joins them to interfere between them. Everyone enjoys watching Trilochan’s dance with Vihari. Later, all family members dance their heart out and enjoy the occasion. In between that one person meets Manorama in disguise of a dhol player. He tells Manorama that she has the responsibilty to keep bomb for mission. Manorama decides to spread colors everywhere to distract everyone. Seeing color on her hand Bondita thinks Manorama is planning to apply color on Anirudh at first. Bondita runs behind Manorama and throws the color plate. Bondita then applies color on Anirudh. She laughs. Seeing Bondita’s happiness Anirudh also becomes happy but doesnt show it.
Manorama tells the revolutionary man to meet her in haweli as everyone is playing Holi outside. Koyeli insists Sampurna to give the drinks to her but Sampurna says “I’ll serve it”. Sampurna gives the Bhaang thandai to Manorama saying its shagun, Manorama can’t refuse to drink it. Manorama was about to drink it but Binoy calls Sampurna.
Anirudh recalls how Bondita applied color on him. Anirudh imagines that he is playing Holi with Bondita. Anirudh says Bondita is really innocent. Bondita insists Aniridh to put colors on her as well. Anirudh shows his anger to Bondita saying she didn’t take his permission before applying color. Anirudh says “I’ll apply color on Manorama first where is she?” Bondita leaves angrily saying she has no idea.
Sampurna asks Manorama why is she going inside. Trilochan will search for her in Holi function. Manorama says she is feeling tired so she wants to take rest. After entering haweli Manorama tries to find the revolutionary man. Bondita follows Manorama and locks her in a room so that she can’t be able to apply color on Anirudh neither Anirudh can apply color on Manorama. Manorama knocks at the door saying its all Bondita’s naughtiness. She tells Bondita to open he door. Bondita enjoys troubling her.
The Episode ends