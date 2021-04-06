Barrister Babu 7th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Anirudh provokes Bondita to study – Telly Updates

Barrister Babu 7th April 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com
The Episode starts with Anirudh saying I will teach typing to Manorama, I will have coffee made by you Bondita, you do the household work with the pressure cooker, we all will be happy. Bondita says I m not happy, you promised to give me this gift, I didn’t refuse to study, can’t I keep both duties. Anirudh says no, you can’t go in two boats, you will become an ideal wife, I feel hungry, you relieve my hunger now, make food for me. Bondita goes and cooks food in the pressure cooker. Koyli runs when the cooker whistles. Bondita laughs. She says its too easy to use this.
Manorama says I was scared, I thought you will tell everyone about our compromised marriage, how did you get this idea. Anirudh says from you, your thandai had bhaang, Sampoorna mixed it, I had seen her, I taken the thandai from you. Manorama says you didn’t drink the thandai, you did a drama to teach a lesson to Bondita. He says you need to stay alert of Sampoorna. She says you are the shield for Bondita, I m proud of you. He thanks her. Bondita says Anirudh will be glad that I have learnt to use this pressure cooker. She makes rotis. Anirudh comes and gets sad seeing her. He says you have used the pressure cooker soon. He thinks to use reverse psychology. He gets her books and says you can use the books papers to soak the oil. She asks what are you doing. She takes her books and says its my homework notes, I had written this with hardwork.
Anirudh says no, you are making puris with hardwork, you wanted to catch the sky with the power of education, but now its just junk. Bondita says stop, I like studies even today. He says your future is in kitchen, not school, principal said you have no interest in studies, you may fail, I told him that you have given up studies, you don’t have to become a barrister now, but just my wife. She cries. He thinks you are smart, you will choose the good for you. He asks Manorama to act, Bondita is coming. Bondita comes. She turns to go. He stops her and asks won’t you feed me food. He makes Manorama learn typing and praises her. He asks Bondita to get more puris. Bondita gets jealous and goes. Manorama says stop it now, she is getting hurt. He says I know, but I can’t stop, Bondita will rebel this time, she will take a new flight.
Bondita gets more puris and keeps the tray. He says bravo Manorama. Bondita thinks he said bravo to me before and now to his other wife. Anirudh asks Manorama to continue the studies. He eats food. He says you have made food well, get more puris, Manorama and I will have food together, go now. Bondita gets angry. She says flour got over, get the flour first, then I will make puris. He asks her to get kheer for them. Anirudh says I wish you don’t get stubborn to become my ideal wife, I wish you tell me that you want to study and become a barrister babu. Batuk asks Bondita to make puris for her. She gets more angry. Bihari and Koyli come. Bihari asks why are you not happy when Anirudh liked the food. Bondita says I have left studies to become a good wife, I wanted a typewriter instead this pressure cooker. Anirudh hears this and smiles. Bihari gets tea. Trilochan says Bihari, you got the tea, where is Bondita. Bondita says sorry, I have made the tea, I couldn’t come to give it. Anirudh says Bondita should know that its wrong to leave studies.
