Barrister Babu 7th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Bondita gets kidnapped

The Episode starts with Bihari asking Anirudh to save Bondita. Anirudh says we will go and remove the posters, come, nobody can harm her until I m with her. Bondita is busy studying. Bihari comes to Trilochan and asks him to have food, he is suffering from fever already. Anirudh says Trilochan is stubborn, if Bondita tells something, then he will listen to her. He makes Trilochan emotional. He says Trilochan always listens to her, his adamancy ends when she talks to him, I will make her talk to him. He calls the hostel and asks for Bondita. The lady says she is in some class. Anirudh says tell her that its urgent, Trilochan is ill, he is missing her. The lady gives the message to Bondita. Bondita smiles and thinks he has called me. Mami asks the man to just do as she said, she is clever, tell her that Anirudh has sent you to take her home, Trilochan has fallen ill. The man nods and goes inside the school. Bondita waits for the call.

Mami is also around. She sees Bondita. Anirudh calls Bondita. The man says Trilochan is ill, Anirudh has sent me to take you home, come with me. Bondita says what, he is calling me for that purpose, I will talk to him. The man says it will be too late, come with me. She leaves. She stops and sees the ringing phone. Anirudh calls again. Bondita says stop, I will not go anywhere without talking to Anirudh. Mami sees the telephone wire and cuts it. Bondita doesn’t get any voice. Anirudh says phone isn’t connecting. The man insists her to come. The lady says Anirudh said Trilochan is ill, how is he now. The man says he sent me to take her. Bondita leaves with him. Anirudh says we are also stubborn like Kaka. He says I will call on the school number and make Kaka talk to Bondita. He calls on another number. The lady answers the call. Anirudh asks for Bondita, Trilochan wants to talk to her. The lady says I understand, I have permitted her to go home. Anirudh asks how can she come alone. She asks why, you had sent someone to pick her, she went with him. He asks who, I didn’t send anyone, with whom did you send her. Trilochan and Bihari hear this and worry. Anirudh ends the call. Trilochan asks did the villagers know where is she, we have to do something, she is in danger, you have to save her. Anirudh drops the phone. Trilochan leaves.

Anirudh also rushes. Bondita is on the way. She says we came on the wrong way. The man says this is also a short cut. She says you are lying, who are you, why did you come, Anirudh didn’t send you, I will go and tell him. Trilochan says I will go and take my bahu. Anirudh says no, I will go and take her. Trilochan asks what will you do, you are responsible for this problem. Anirudh asks would I get happy if she is in trouble. Trilochan scolds him. Bondita turns to go. Mami comes there and hits on her head. Bondita faints. Mami says I will get the reward now. Trilochan asks Bihari to get the car. Anirudh says I have explained you many times, I promise, I will bring her back home safely, you know I always keep my promise.

Mami says I will hide her before anyone sees her, she will gain consciousness till morning. She takes Bondita’s gold chain. She gives it to the man and sends him. She takes Bondita with her. She says I have to inform the goon, I don’t care for her, I just want my money. Anirudh comes to the hostel and asks the lady to help him. He asks how did the man appear. She helps him. She says he would have taken Bondita away. Anirudh says they would be nearby, let me know if Bondita comes. Bondita wakes up and thinks where am I, who had hit on my head, and why. She shouts for help. She recalls Anirudh’s words. A lady is seen coming at the hostel and asking about Bondita. She scolds the staff lady, who says that Bondita got kidnapped, Anirudh will save her. The lady says don’t take his name, he has put Bondita in trouble.



