Barrister Babu 8th April 2021 Written Update: Bondita gets shocked seeing Manorama in Barrister’s clothes

Episode starts with Trilochan telling Bondita to feel relaxed. He will handle all the responsiblities. Trilochan then asks Bondita to multiply 23 with 25. Anirudh says Bondita doesn’t practice maths anymore, she won’t be able to answer it. Bondita only knows how to cook. Anirudh mocks Bondita. Bondita tries to solve it but fails. Anirudh says to solve math problem practice is needed. Its not a game. Anirudh praises Manorama saying she also knows the answer though she is illiterate.
Manorama feels nervous. Anirudh signals Manorama and shows the answer. Manorama tells it. Trilochan says so what? Manorama doesnt know Durga mantra. Anirudh taunts Bondita and calls Manorama math expert. Trilochan stops Anirudh from taunting Bondita and he says to her that Bondita should not mind. Bondita goes from there being upset. Anirudh says his plan is working. His words hurt Bondita a lot now she will prove her worth.
Manorama checks the bomb making strategy which was drawn by invisible ink. Manorama notices it carefully and Anirudh enters in the meantime. One glass falls and Manorama becomes alert. Anirudh gets impressed with Manorama’s attempt of giving alert to herself. Manorama says because of Sampurna she had to make such arrangements. Anirudh later asks Manorama what he will to say to her family when she will leave the house after mission. Manorama says she will leave Kolkata. Nobody will be able to reach her. Manorama doesn’t reveal that she is going to sacrifice her life for the mission. Bondita enters their room and starts telling the multiplication table of 23 to impress Anirudh.
Anirudh gets happy but he again praises Manorama saying she typed a whole English book using typewriter. Manorama thinks she will get caught. Bondita asks Manorama to read the book. Anirudh and Manorama change the topic. Anirudh says Bondita doesn’t need to think about studies. He will teach Manorama only. Bondita leaves angrily. She finds one page of the book, she reads value of education is written. She reads the whole page in her room. Bondita understands the importance of education. She says education makes us capable enough to think properly. It provides Ray of Hope. She gets happy and memorizes the lines. Bondita praises Manorama’s writing. She attempts to memorize the full essay.
Next morning she again reads it. She thinks of telling it in front of Anirudh. Bondita says Anirudh will again say her bravo. She searches Anirudh. She gets shocked seeing the photographer who came to take picture of Anirudh and Manorama in Barrister get up. Bondita gets heartbroken. Anirudh says these clothes suit Manorama a lot. He will bring apron for Bondita so that she makes food easily. Bondita snatches the barrister coat from Manorama saying it belongs to me only. Anirudh smiles.
