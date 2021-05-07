Barrister Babu 8th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Anirudh reaches Bondita

Barrister Babu 8th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

The Episode starts with Bondita shouting for help. She says fire has catch up the place, is anyone there. Anirudh looks for her and asks someone. Bondita hears the bell round and thinks either a clock tower or a temple is around. She recalls Anirudh’s words. She sees a post box and says this looks like an old post office. She finds a telephone there. She sees the telephone wire cut. She thinks how will I call Anirudh now. She recalls fixing a wire and connecting the telephone. She looks for the telephone cable. Anirudh collides with a man. He recalls the lady’s words. He gets Bondita’s chain with him. He catches him and asks how did you get this, tell me, where is Bondita. He beats the man and asks where is she.

Bondita finds a wire and connects it to the telephone. The man apologizes and says that lady gave me this chain, I don’t know her name, Bondita called her Mami. Anirudh asks did she apply a big bindi. The man says yes. Anirudh goes. Bondita smiles hearing the connection. She calls home. Sampoorna answers. Bondita says Mami has kidnapped me. Sampoorna disconnects the call. She says I asked mum not to get into this mess, if Bondita tells this to anyone, I will get trapped too, I have to do something that Bondita doesn’t talk to anyone in this haveli, I will never let her come here.

Bondita hears Mami coming. She acts to be sleeping. Mami checks her. She says I have inform that goon soon that Bondita is here. Bondita throws something away. Mami says maybe that man has come. She goes. Anirudh runs on the road and shouts Bondita. Mami thinks there is no one here. Sampoorna runs to answer the call. Trilochan says stop, my imp call is going to come, get away. He answers. Bondita says its me, Bondita. He asks are you fine, where are you. She asks are you okay, Mami had locked me somewhere, but this is like an old post office, some temple or clock tower is nearby, tell this to Anirudh. Sampoorna goes. Trilochan gets angry and stops her. He raises hand. Bihari says don’t make your hands dirty. Sampoorna says I m your brother’s wife. Trilochan says you did a big sin, you should be punished, Bondita is in the hostel, you told this to your mum. Mami scolds Bondita.

Bondita says I thought you are greedy, but you can take someone’s life, you are stone-hearted. Sampoorna says I don’t know, did Anirudh or you tell me where is Bondita. Trilochan says you are expert in plotting, you entered this house in this way. She says I m not in contact with my parents. He asks how do I believe this. Bihari says now I know how ration and fruits are disappearing, you had sent it to your Maayka. She asks him to shut up. Trilochan says you shut up, remember one thing, if Bondita gets even a scratch, you can’t get saved of my anger. Bihari says Anirudh has called, come fast. Trilochan goes. Mami says you are getting punished for the sin you did, Anirudh and you are responsible for this. Bondita says Anirudh can never wish bad for me, I will walk on the path shown by him, we will win again. Anirudh says I just got to know that Mami kidnapped Bondita. Trilochan says Bondita called me and said her Mami had hidden her somewhere, she said she is in some old post office.

Anirudh smiles and says now I will find her. The hostel lady looks on and hears his talk. Mami thinks I won’t lose this chance because of you. Bondita asks why didn’t the man come, is he fooling you, maybe he gets the money and you get the punishment. Mami says I m not so foolish, he will surely come. Bondita says I asked you to alert, what will happen if he doesn’t come. Anirudh runs. Mami says he will come, you won’t get saved today. She thinks if Anirudh finds this place before that man comes, then it will be a big problem. Bondita tries to cut the ropes. She asks Mami to think. Mami says no need to try, you can’t run away. Bondita asks how can I go out, I will be scared. Mami says I will get food for you. She goes. Bondita smiles and cuts the ropes. She looks for some tool to break the door. She gets the door opened. She steps out. She runs to the clock tower. Anirudh comes there and shouts Bondita. She reaches the bell and rings. Anirudh hears the bell. He smiles seeing her.

