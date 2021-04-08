Barrister Babu actor Jason Shah is dating Anusha Dandekar and he shares that he never judges him

Jason Shah is an Indian actor he have been part of many TV shows he is currently seen is Barrister Babu, since while he started dating Anusha Dandekar the two have met in some music video set and they hit off, Instantly a few weeks ago Anusha share picture with Jason and captioned it as “When your director for the day looks like this… #sogramable! Oh Hey J! @jasonshah.”

Whereas speaking about the relationship between the two they shares “I have known Anusha and her sister Shibani for a very long time now, but I got to know Anusha closely just a few weeks back. She is gorgeous, extremely kind and a free spirit who believes in living life in the moment. I love that about her. We have been dating for a while and life has been beautiful with her. We haven’t thought of marriage but I can say that I am falling in love with her.”

“I haven’t been in a relationship for the last three years. And I have been focusing on my work. When I relaunched my sister in a music video, I was directing it and Anusha was also acting in it. That’s when we met and clicked really well. I have never met someone like her. She never judges me. We are just enjoying this phase and are spending quality time together. Anusha and I also have many common friends and it’s fun. There is a great cosmic connection between the two of us. Hopefully, this will only grow stronger in the future.”