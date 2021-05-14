Barrister Babu: Anirudh and Bondita study after a long time?

Barrister Babu Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbizz.net

Colors TV popular show Barrister Babu has always kept its audience gripped to their seat with its engaging yet progressive storyline. Earlier it’s seen that Anirudh and Kalindi argued with each other while Sumati’s decision shocked Anirudh. Now it will be seen that Kalindi will get shocked seeing her new neighbour while Anirudh and Bondita will study after a long time.

Previously we have seen that, Trilochan seemed to have some past with Kalindi. He asked Anirudh to back off as Kalindi would not listen to him. Anirudh still visited Kalindi and demanded to meet Sumati. They both got ready to lit up themselves. Bondita cooled them down and Anirudh met with Sumati. Sumati met up with Anirudh and expressed her disappointment on him for ditching Bondita. She asked him to leave supporting Kalindi. Anirudh decided to not back off from his decision.

In the future episodes we will witness, Anirudh will buy the mansion near Kalindi’s mansion but only half of it. He will become Bondita’s neighbour much to her happiness. Bondita will deny to listen to Kalindi’s statements about ditching her studies. Kalindi will get furious at Anirudh for becoming her neighbour. Anirudh and Bondita will study after a long time by passing letters and Bondita will be happy. Kalindi will trouble Anirudh by cutting the electricity supply in order to make him leave. Bondita will find it odd that only Anirudh’s place has no electricity.

Will Anirudh finds about Kalindi’s plan? Will Bondita gets back to studying convincing Kalindi?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Barrister Babu, stay tuned to this space.