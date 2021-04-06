Barrister Babu: Anirudh to push Bondita to choose the right path – Tellyexpress

Barrister Babu Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on Tellyexpress.com

Colors TV popular show Barrister Babu has always kept its audience gripped to their seat with its engaging yet progressive storyline. Earlier it’s seen that Anirudh gifted the typewriter to Manorama and provoked Bondita. Now it will be seen that Manorama will praise Anirudh for his struggle to educate Bondita while Anirudh will use reverse psychology on Bondita.

Previously we have seen that, Anirudh drank the spiked drink made by Sampoorna for Manorama. He confessed that Bondita is his perfect wife while Manorama feared that they would get caught. However, Anirudh had other plans and gifted the typewriter to Manorama. He also gifted pressure cooker to Bondita shocking her. Anirudh said that Bondita dreamed to be a perfect wife and thus it would be the right gift for her. Bondita got angry and demanded for the typewriter. She swore that she would only become Barrister Babu and not housewife.

In the future episodes we will see, Anirudh will reveal to Manorama that he witnessed Sampoorna spiking her drink and acted drunk. He will warn Manorama against Sampoorna. Manorama will praise Anirudh for his efforts to educate Bondita. Anirudh will teach to use typewriter to Manorama and will make Bondita jealous. Bondita will learn to use pressure cooker but still will not be satisfied being a good house wife. Anirudh will reveal to Bondita that he will discontinue her schooling shocking her.

Will Bondita realise her mistake before it’s too late? Will Anirudh manage to push Bondita in the right path?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Barrister Babu, stay tuned to this space.