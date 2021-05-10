ENTERTAINMENT

Barrister Babu: Bondita will protect herself from Deboleena.

Colors TV popular show Barrister Babu has always kept its audience gripped to their seat with its engaging yet progressive storyline. Earlier it’s seen that Deboleena and the villagers at the back of Bondita’s life to kill her for money. Now it will be seen that Bondita will save herself from Deboleena but Bondita’s grandmother becomes a hindrance in their relationship.
Previously we have seen that, Anirudh dropped Bondita in boarding school while the villagers will be at the back of her life. They villagers announced price money for killing Bondita. Deboleena in her greed for money goes in search of Bondita. She lured Bondita to her place in order to hand her over to villagers. Anirudh learned about her deed and rushed to save Bondita.
In the future episodes we will witness, Bondita will get hurt while escaping from the villager and Deboleena. She will leave clues for Anirudh to Find her. Deboleena will be hesitate to kill Bondita while Bondita will go unconscious. Villager will taunt Deboleena and all the women as weak. Bondita will fight them and Anirudh will save her on time. Later, Bondita’s grandmother will separate Anirudh and Bondita as Anirudh already divorced Bondita.
Is this the end of Anirudh and Bondita’s relationship? Will Bondita’s grandmother discontinue her education?
All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Barrister Babu, stay tuned to this space.

