Barrister Babu: Kalindi to incur stereotypical thoughts in Bondita?

Barrister Babu Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbizz.net

Colors TV popular show Barrister Babu has always kept its audience gripped to their seat with its engaging yet progressive storyline. Earlier it’s seen that Bondita was snatched off her right by Thakuma and was asked to live the life of a dumped woman. Now it will be seen that Kalindi will keep Anirudh away from Bondita while Trilochan will support Kalindi’s decision.

Previously we have seen that, Bondita was brought to Thakuma’s place. Thakuma treated Bondita as a dumped woman as she left Anirudh. She forced Bondita to quit her studies and work there. Anirudh recovered from his wounds and m searched for Bondita. Bondita sent a letter to Anirudh about her whereabouts and mentioned that Sumati was ill. Anirudh rushed to the place but was be stopped by Thakuma. Thakuma announced that Anirudh has no relationship with Bondita and he can’t meet her.

In the future episodes we will witness, Anirudh will deny leaving Bondita and Kalindi will get angry at Anirudh. She will force him to either accept her back or leave her forever. Anirudh will deny leaving the place and Kalindi will beat him for trying to get close with Bondita. Bondita will plead Anirudh to leave but Anirudh will deny backing off. Trilochan will learn about Kalindi beating Anirudh but will still support Kalindi. He will say Anirudh that Kalindi is right as Anirudh don’t have any relationship with Bondita anymore. Anirudh will decide to not back off as he know that Kalindi will not let Bondita study given her character. As expected, Kalindi will incur stereotypical thoughts about men and women in Bondita’s mind.

Will Bondita changes her views with Kalindi’s words? Will Anirudh save Bondita from Kalindi?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Barrister Babu, stay tuned to this space.