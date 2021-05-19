Barrister Babu: Kalindi will find the recorder?

Barrister Babu Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbizz.net

Colors TV popular show Barrister Babu has always kept its audience gripped to their seat with its engaging yet progressive storyline. Earlier it’s seen that Kalindi punished Bondita by destroying books.

Now it will be seen Kalindi will find the tape recorder too and will destroy it. Later Anirudh will disguise himself as woman t meet Bondita.

Previously we have seen that, Bondita realized that the power cut is Kalindi’s plan and helped Anirudh.

She used her circuit studies and brought back electricity in Anirudh’s house. Kalindi became furious at Bondita while Rimjhim provoked her more. Kalindi punished Bondita by asking her to find the needle in the hay stack and knit a blanket. She had cut off the rope using which Anirudh was sending letters for Bondita to study.

Bondita found the needle but to her shock Kalindi burnt her books. Bondita cried seeing it while Anirudh tried to find a way to help Bondita.

In the future episodes we will witness, Anirudh will give a tape recorder to Bondita so that he can send voice notes for her to study.

In the meantime, Sampoorna will come to stay with him in order to spoil his plans. At first, Bondita will not get caught but soon Kalindi will find the tape recorder. She will throw it at Anirudh’s face hurting him. On the other hand, Anirudh will learn that Kalindi will treat only rich women and will feel disgusted at her act.

Anirudh will challenge Kalindi to educate Bondita while Kalindi will challenge him against it. Later Anirudh will enter Bondita’s place disguised as woman to help her study.

Will Kalindi catches Anirudh’s lie? Will Bondita study among all these chaos?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Barrister Babu, stay tuned to this space.