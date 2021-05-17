ENTERTAINMENT

Barrister Babu: Kalindi’s punishment for Bondita?

Colors TV popular show Barrister Babu has always kept its audience gripped to their seat with its engaging yet progressive storyline. Earlier it’s seen that Kalindi got shocked seeing her new neighbour while Anirudh and Bondita studied after a long time.

Now it will be seen that Kalindi will punish Bondita by destroying books.
Previously we have seen that, Anirudh bought the mansion near Kalindi’s mansion but only half of it. He became Bondita’s neighbour much to her happiness.

Bondita denied to listen to Kalindi’s statements about ditching her studies. Kalindi got furious at Anirudh for becoming her neighbour. Anirudh and Bondita studied after a long time by passing letters and Bondita was happy. Kalindi troubled Anirudh by cutting the electricity supply in order to make him leave. Bondita found it odd that only Anirudh’s place has no electricity.

In the future episodes we will witness, Bondita will realize that it’s Kalindi’s plan and will help Anirudh. She will use her circuit studies and will bring back electricity in Anirudh’s house.

Kalindi will be furious at Bondita while Rimjhim provokes her more. Kalindi will punish Bondita by asking her to find the needle in the hay stack and knit a blanket. She will cut off the rope using which Anirudh sent letters for Bondita to study.

Bondita will find the needle but to her shock Kalindi will burn her books. Bondita will cry seeing it while Anirudh will try to find a way to help Bondita.
How will Anirudh save Bondita from Kalindi? How will Anirudh teach Bondita?
All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Barrister Babu, stay tuned to this space.

