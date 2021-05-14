Barrister Babu Latest Written Update 14th May 2021: Anirudh Warns Guruma







The upcoming episode of Barrister Babu begins where Anirudh purchased a house in front of a mansion so that he can keep his eyes on Bondita. Meanwhile, Guruma comes to Bondita and makes her understand that she should not come in the balcony. Guruma wonders that deliberately he has done this because she did not allow him to meet Bondita. Anirudh is also enjoying Guruma very much by doing such things which makes her bother. He says that he likes the place very much and he will stay here unless he takes back Bondita.

Then he comprehensively mentions that now no one has a right to stop him to see Bondita from here. Guruma wonders that he is too stubborn, despite her bullying and beating he is not going away from here. Rather he bought the house so that, he can see Bondita comfortably, she is shocked because she never thought that Anirudh will take this step. Anirudh has decided to take back Bondita from there because her study is affecting due to the atmosphere.

After that, Guruma drags Bondita from the Balcony so that, she can not talk to her and Anirudh sees everything. Meanwhile, wonders that no matter what happens he will take her away for sure. Because she is doing worst behavior with her which is not appropriate enough and mentions that whenever he does something for her study, somebody comes in his way. He is a witness to all those circumstances which are facing by Bondita, and he does not want that she faces bad consequences as well.

Then Anirudh wonders that he will have to go inside the mansion for sure and he tries to enter but meanwhile, Guruma comes there along with her companion. She warns him to go away from there without any excuse, but despite all this Anirudh meets her. At the same time, he mentions that he respects all his elders, but if someone comes between him and Bondita to break their relationship. So will forget all his limits and the consequences of which can be very bad.

Then Anirudh declares in front of Guruma that at any cost he will make his family meet together, no matter what happens. Then Trilochan also gets happy and wonders that finally, he came to know his mistake and ready to take back Bondita in the Roy Chaudhary mansion. But numerous matters are roaming in his mind, so it's interesting to watch what will happen next.