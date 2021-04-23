Barrister Babu Spoiler: Anirudh and Bondita will face another crisis

Barrister Babu Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Colours TV in style present Barrister Babu has all the time saved its viewers gripped to their seat with its participating but progressive storyline. Earlier it’s seen that Bondita and Anirudh promised one another whereas Bondita’s grandmother made her entry. Now will probably be seen that Anirudh’s petition to ignore baby marriage might be permitted and Anirudh might be pressured to separate from Bondita.

Beforehand we’ve got seen that, Anirudh and Bondita apologized falling on one another’s ft. Bondita realized her mistake and determined to comply with Anirudh’s phrases. They each loved Kulfi and acquired fear free after lengthy. Sumati visited Bondita and apologized for hurting her. She revealed about her being part of Anirudh’s plan. Sumati stated about Bondita’s grandmother and each Anirudh and Bondita was excited to satisfy her.

Sooner or later episodes we’ll witness that Anirudh and Bondita might be having fun with their moments collectively when a man will make his entry in the home. He’ll put garland round Anirudh’s neck and can give him the information that his petition relating to nullifying baby marriage is permitted. This may come as a significant shock for Anirudh and Bondita who has simply united. Anirudh will now be pressured to get separated from Bondita with a view to create an instance for the society. He’ll get right into a dilemma about which path he ought to selected as if his marriage will get nullified, he’ll miss Bondita perpetually. Trilochan will lash out at Anirudh for his stupidity.

Will Anirudh let’s go off Bondita for his precept? Is Anirudh and Bondita no extra husband and spouse?

All these questions might be answered within the upcoming episodes.

