Barrister Babu Spoiler: Anirudh will call his marriage with Bondita illegal

Barrister Babu Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Colours TV in style present Barrister Babu has at all times stored its viewers gripped to their seat with its partaking but progressive storyline. Earlier it’s seen that Anirudh’s petition to ignore baby marriage might be authorized and Anirudh might be compelled to separate from Bondita. Now it is going to be seen that Sampoorna will unfold concerning the petition getting authorized and Anirudh will announce that his marriage with Bondita is prohibited.

Within the earlier episodes it’s seen that Anirudh and Bondita loved their moments collectively when a man made his entry in the home. He had put garland round Anirudh’s neck and gave him the information that his petition relating to nullifying baby marriage is authorized. This got here as a serious shock for Anirudh and Bondita who was simply united. Anirudh was compelled to get separated from Bondita so as to create an instance for the society. He could be in dilemma about which path he ought to select as if his marriage is nullified he would lose Bondita eternally. Trilochan lashed out at Anirudh for his stupidity.

Sooner or later episodes we are going to witness that Sampoorna will determine to utilize the chance. She’s going to unfold the phrase about Anirudh’s petition for baby marriage getting authorized. Individuals will collect in entrance of Anirudh’s home and can demand him to revoke his petition. Bondita will plead Anirudh to not depart her as there might be nobody to information her if they’ll get separated. Individuals will level that Anirudh and Bondita’s marriage can be a baby marriage. Anirudh will take his determination that his marriage with Bondita can be unlawful and Bondita will get shocked. Sampoorna might be blissful as her plan will get profitable.

Will Anirudh let’s go off Bondita for his precept? Is Anirudh and Bondita no extra husband and spouse?

All these questions might be answered within the upcoming episodes.

To know what is going to occur subsequent in your favorite present Barrister Babu, keep tuned to this area.

