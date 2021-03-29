ENTERTAINMENT

Barrister Babu Spoiler: Bondita becomes Anirudh’s first wife

Barrister Babu Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Colors TV popular show Barrister Babu has always kept its audience gripped to their seat with its engaging yet progressive storyline. The story is set in Anirudh the before independence era where child marriage is very common tradition. The show deals with the live of a small girl Bondita who breaks the stereotypes with the help of her much elder husband Anirudh. Earlier it’s seen that Anirudh’s plan back fires when Bondita takes a shocking decision. Now it will be seen that Bondita accepts to be Anirudh’s first wife and welcomes Manorama. Later Trilochan takes a shocking decision.

In the previous episodes it’s seen that Bondita wants to leave Anirudh’s home and pleads Sumati to take her with her. Sumati denies taking her calling her a burden while Anirudh suggests her to join boarding school. Anirudh wished for an angry Bondita to choose her studies over the responsibilities of a first wife. However, Anirudh’s plan back fires when Bondita chooses to be a first wife rather than her studies. Anirudh gets upset with her decision and wonders what to do.

In the upcoming episodes it will be seen that Anirudh gets heartbroken when he finds Bondita welcoming Manorama and gifting the watch gifted by him. However he endured the pain for Bondita’s future and hurts her even more by giving the mirror he bought for Bondita. Trilochan gets pained seeing Bondita’s pain and takes a decision. Later Trilochan says Anirudh that he should spend equal time with his both wives and asks him to spend three days with Bondita and three days with Manorama every week shocking Anirudh.

Did Anirudh made a mistake by marrying Manorama? Is Bondita really going to act like a first wife?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes. To know what will happen next in your favourite show Barrister Babu, stay tuned to this space.

