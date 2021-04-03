Barrister Babu Spoiler: Bondita shocks Anirudh

Barrister Babu Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Colors TV popular show Barrister Babu has always kept its audience gripped to their seat with its engaging yet progressive storyline. The story is set in the before independence era where child marriage is very common tradition. The show deals with the live of a small girl Bondita who breaks the stereotypes with the help of her much elder husband Anirudh. Earlier it’s seen that Anirudh wants Bondita to go to boarding school shocking her. Now it will be seen that Bondita adamant to not go to boarding school.

In the previous episodes it’s seen that Sampoorna tries creating rift between Bondita and Manorama but Manorama exposes Sampoorna. Trilochan gets impressed by Manorama and Bondita gets shocked seeing it. On the other hand, Sampoorna provokes Bondita who rummaged through Manorama’s stuff which includes pistols for her movements. Manorama gets furious and raises her hand against Bondita shocking Trilochan and Anirudh. Anirudh stands by Manorama despite being sad for Bondita while Bondita feels disheartened. Later Anirudh asks Bondita to get ready for interview to boarding school shocking her.

In the upcoming episodes it will be seen that Anirudh keeps a mock interview for Bondita and Bondita performs well in the interview. Anirudh gets happy seeing it. However when the real interview happens Bondita doesn’t answer any questions shocking Anirudh. Bondita keeps in mind that no matter what happens she would she never go to boarding school and thus keeps mum deliberately.

How will Anirudh convince Bondita to go to boarding school? Will Bondita ever realise her mistake?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

