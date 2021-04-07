Barrister Babu Spoiler: Bondita to get offended seeing Manorama in Barrister coat

Barrister Babu Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Colors TV popular show Barrister Babu has always kept its audience gripped to their seat with its engaging yet progressive storyline. Earlier it’s seen that Manorama praised Anirudh for his struggle to educate Bondita while Anirudh used reverse psychology on Bondita. Now it will be seen that Anirudh will successfully drive Bondita to the right path using Manorama.

Previously we witnessed that Anirudh revealed to Manorama that he witnessed Sampoorna spiking her drink and acted drunk. He warned Manorama against Sampoorna. Manorama praised Anirudh for his efforts to educate Bondita. Anirudh taught to use typewriter to Manorama and made Bondita jealous. Bondita learned to use pressure cooker but still would not be satisfied being a good house wife. Anirudh revealed to Bondita that he will discontinue her schooling shocking her.

In the future episode we will see that Anirudh will praise Manorama belittling Bondita. Bondita will try her best but Anirudh will only praise her culinary skills. On the other hand, Manorama will learn about making bomb. She will hide about sacrificing her own life for mission and will lie to Anirudh that she will leave Kolkata forever after her mission. Anirudh will dress up Manorama as Barrister Babu and will click a picture. Bondita will get extremely furious and will snatch the coat from Manorama. Anirudh will get happy seeing Bondita going in the right path.

Will Anirudh find about Manorama’s big step? Will Anirudh stop Manorama before it’s too late? Will Bondita choose her studies over housewife?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Barrister Babu, stay tuned to this space.