Barrister Babu Spoiler: Bondita to receive a letter from Manorama

Colours TV standard present Barrister Babu has all the time stored its viewers gripped to their seat with its participating but progressive storyline. Earlier it’s seen that Manorama acquired her bomb jacket again and killed Viceroy alongside together with her in suicide bomb assault. Now it will likely be seen that Bondita will remorse misunderstanding Manorama whereas Manorama will ship a letter for Bondita.

Beforehand now we have seen that, Bondita demanded Anirudh again in trade for the bomb jacket to Manorama. Manorama promised Bondita that she would go away their lives perpetually after at the moment. Bondita at first wouldn’t imagine Manorama however Manorama satisfied her by returning the bangle. Bondita gave the coat again to Manorama however stayed adamant to accompany her to the stage. Manorama feared for Bondita’s life. Anirudh learnt from Police investigation about Manorama’s plan and rushed to cease it. Manorama pushed away Bondita and reached the stage earlier than Anirudh might cease her. She blasted herself and Viceroy chanting Vande Mataram. Anirudh’s household was held answerable for Manorama’s suicide bomb assault.

Sooner or later episodes we are going to see, Bondita will really feel unhealthy for misunderstanding Manorama and can cry for her. Manorama would have made necessity preparations that the Roy Chaudharys is not going to be held answerable for the suicide bomb assault. Anirudh shall be launched too. Anirudh will consolation Bondita who’s responsible. Manorama will ship a letter to Bondita by way of her fellow member. Manorama will inform Bondita about Anirudh’s dream to get her educated. She is going to ask Bondita to not act like different wives and grow to be an instance for the society as Anirudh wished. The letter shall be a watch opener for Bondita who will resolve to let go off her blind belief on society’s splendid spouse idea.

Will Bondita now comply with go to boarding faculty? Will Anirudh too will get concerned in independence motion after Manorama’s sacrifice?

All these questions shall be answered within the upcoming episodes.

