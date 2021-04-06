ENTERTAINMENT

Barrister Babu Spoiler: Manorama to praise Anirudh for his actions

Avatar
By
Posted on
Barrister Babu Spoiler: Manorama to praise Anirudh for his actions

Barrister Babu Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Colors TV popular show Barrister Babu has always kept its audience gripped to their seat with its engaging yet progressive storyline. Earlier it’s seen that Anirudh gifted the typewriter to Manorama and provoked Bondita. Now it will be seen that Manorama will praise Anirudh for his struggle to educate Bondita while Anirudh will use reverse psychology on Bondita.

Previously we have seen that, Anirudh drank the spiked drink made by Sampoorna for Manorama. He confessed that Bondita is his perfect wife while Manorama feared that they would get caught. However, Anirudh had other plans and gifted the typewriter to Manorama. He also gifted pressure cooker to Bondita shocking her. Anirudh said that Bondita dreamed to be a perfect wife and thus it would be the right gift for her. Bondita got angry and demanded for the typewriter. She swore that she would only become Barrister Babu and not housewife.

In the future episodes we will see, Anirudh will reveal to Manorama that he witnessed Sampoorna spiking her drink and acted drunk. He will warn Manorama against Sampoorna. Manorama will praise Anirudh for his efforts to educate Bondita. Anirudh will teach to use typewriter to Manorama and will make Bondita jealous. Bondita will learn to use pressure cooker but still will not be satisfied being a good house wife. Anirudh will reveal to Bondita that he will discontinue her schooling shocking her.

Will Bondita realise her mistake before it’s too late? Will Anirudh manage to push Bondita in the right path?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Barrister Babu, stay tuned to this space.

Related Items:, , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
773
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
771
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
761
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
739
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
737
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
730
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
686
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
662
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
619
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
613
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top