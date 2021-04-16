Barrister Babu Spoiler: Manorama will demand her bomb jacket back from Bondita

Barrister Babu Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Colours TV in style present Barrister Babu has at all times saved its viewers gripped to their seat with its participating but progressive storyline. Earlier it’s seen that Manorama knocked out Bondita as Bondita discovered about her mission. Now it is going to be seen that Bondita will spoil Manorama’s plan whereas Manorama will request her jacket again from Bondita.

Beforehand we now have seen that, Bondita entered the venue claiming to be Anirudh’s spouse and was there to welcome viceroy. Manorama left to prepare for her mission along with her associate. Anirudh was not conscious of Manorama’s suicide bomb assault. Manorama received prepared for the assault when Bondita got here searching for her. Bondita noticed her arranging bomb stuffs and mistook her to be thief. Manorama knocked out Bondita earlier than she might do one thing. Bondita received known as on stage however she didn’t seem. Anirudh received nervous for Bondita and went searching for her whereas Manorama will received able to execute the plan.

Sooner or later episodes we’ll witness, Bondita will seem spoiling Manorama’s plan. Anirudh will likely be proud that Bondita received invited after topping her class. Bondita will welcome Vice Roy. Later, she’s going to complain about Manorama to Anirudh. Anirudh who’s unaware of Manorama’s drastic step will assist her and can take Bondita away. Manorama will greet Vice Roy and can pull the bomb pin solely to seek out that it’s pretend. Manorama will notice Bondita’s play. She is going to concern for Bondita’s security. Bondita will get upset when Anirudh asks her to attend interview for boarding faculty. Manorama will demand the jacket again from Bondita whereas Bondita will demand for Anirudh in return.

Will Anirudh realise Manorama’s suicide plan? Will Anirudh and Bondita save Manorama?

All these questions will likely be answered within the upcoming episodes.

To know what’s going to occur subsequent in your favorite present Barrister Babu, keep tuned to this area.