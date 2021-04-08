ENTERTAINMENT

Barrister Babu Spoiler: Manorama will try to impress Queen Bhaibhavi

Barrister Babu Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Colors TV popular show Barrister Babu has always kept its audience gripped to their seat with its engaging yet progressive storyline. Earlier it’s seen that Anirudh successfully drove Bondita to the right path using Manorama. Now it will be seen that Bondita will decide to continue her studies while Manorama Will try to impress Queen h Bhaibhavi to attend Vice Roy concert.

Previously we witnessed, Anirudh praised Manorama belittling Bondita. Bondita tried her best but Anirudh only praised her culinary skills. On the other hand, Manorama learned about making bomb. She hid about sacrificing her own life for mission and lied to Anirudh that she would leave Kolkata forever after her mission. Anirudh dressed up Manorama as Barrister Babu and clicked a picture. Bondita got extremely furious and snatched the coat from Manorama. Anirudh got happy seeing Bondita going in the right path.

In the future episodes we will see that, Bondita will decide to continue her education to fulfil Anirudh’s dreams. Anirudh will thanks Manorama for her help and they will grow closer. Manorama will learn that the Roy Chaudharys are not invited for the Vice Roy Concert. Anirudh will give her idea to impress Queen Bhaibhavi with English breakfast. Bondita will try hard to complete her incomplete studies. Later Bondita will be excited to see Manorama making a horrible cake as she will be aware of her culinary skills.

Will Manorama manage to make good cake? Will Anirudh learn about Manorama trying to sacrifice her life for mission?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Barrister Babu, stay tuned to this space.

