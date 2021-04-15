Barrister Babu Spoiler: Will Anirudh and Bondita able to stop the bomb blast?

Barrister Babu Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Colours TV standard present Barrister Babu has at all times stored its viewers gripped to their seat with its participating but progressive storyline. Earlier it’s seen that Bondita went to the venue with Anirudh and Manorama hiding of their automobile whereas Manorama deliberate to execute her mission. Now it is going to be seen that Manorama will knock out Bondita as Bondita will discover about her mission.

Beforehand, we’ve seen that, Bondita stored Manorama busy whereas she exchanged the faux jacket with the true one. Anirudh tried to tell Bondita concerning the interview however bought distracted. Anirudh felt dangerous considering that he would lose Manorama and Bondita concurrently in his life as Manorama’s mission will get accomplished whereas Bondita will go away for boarding faculty. Bondita wore the true jacket whereas Manorama wore the faux one. She left to the live performance with Anirudh whereas Bondita hid inside their automobile trunk. Anirudh and Manorama mentioned concerning the mission in automobile whereas Bondita bought confused listening to them. Later Anirudh and Bondita entered the venue with their names within the checklist whereas Bondita got here out of her hiding.

Sooner or later episodes we are going to witness that Bondita will enter the venue claiming to be Anirudh’s spouse and is there to welcome viceroy. Manorama will go away to prepare for her mission along with her companion. Anirudh will nonetheless not pay attention to Manorama’s suicide bomb assault. Manorama will prepare for the assault when Bondita will come searching for her. Bondita will spot her planning and can mistake her to be a thief. Manorama will knock out Bondita earlier than she might do one thing. Bondita will get referred to as on stage however she won’t come. Anirudh will get fearful for Bondita and can go in seek for her whereas Manorama will get able to execute her plan.

Will Anirudh handle to search out Bondita on time? Can Anirudh in a position to cease the bomb blast?

All these questions might be answered within the upcoming episodes.

To know what is going to occur subsequent in your favorite present Barrister Babu