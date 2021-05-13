Barrister Babu: Sumati’s decision will shock Anirudh

Barrister Babu Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbizz.net

Colors TV popular show Barrister Babu has always kept its audience gripped to their seat with its engaging yet progressive storyline. Earlier it’s seen that Kalindi kept Anirudh away from Bondita while Trilochan will supported Kalindi’s decision. Now it will be seen that Anirudh and Kalindi argues with each other while Sumati’s decision will shock Anirudh.

Previously we have seen that, Anirudh denied leaving Bondita and Kalindi got angry at Anirudh. She forced him to either accept her back or leave her forever. Anirudh denied leaving the place and Kalindi beat him for trying to get close with Bondita. Bondita pleaded Anirudh to leave but Anirudh denied backing off. Trilochan learnt about Kalindi beating Anirudh but still supported Kalindi. He said Anirudh that Kalindi is right as Anirudh don’t have any relationship with Bondita anymore. Anirudh + decided to not back off as he know that Kalindi would not let Bondita study given her character. As expected, Kalindi incurred stereotypical thoughts about men and women in Bondita’s mind.

In the future episodes we will witness, Trilochan will seem to have some past with Kalindi. He will ask Anirudh to back off as Kalindi will not listen to him. Anirudh will still visit Kalindi and will demand to meet Sumati. They both will get ready to lit up themselves. Bondita will cool them down and Anirudh will meet with Sumati. Sumati will meet up with Anirudh and expresses her disappointment on him for ditching Bondita. She will ask him to leave supporting Kalindi. Anirudh will decide to not back off from his decision.

Will Anirudh succeed in helping Bondita? Will Bondita go back to school?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favourite show Barrister Babu, stay tuned to this space.