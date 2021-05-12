Barrister Babu Today’s Episode 12th May 2021 Written Update: Guruma Threatens Bondita







The upcoming episode of Barrister Babu begins where Anirudh gets worried about Bondita because he is not getting any hint to reach her, and wonders that where she can go. Meanwhile, Bondita tries to write some letter to Anirudh so that, he can come to take her with him. Another side, Trilochan makes Anirudh console that there is no need to think more about her. Sooner or later they will come to know about Bondita that where Guruma kept her and decides to find her as soon as possible.

Then Anirudh thinks that he can not wait for more to find her because he has seen what type of behaviour Guruma is doing with her. He wonders that she needs to be continued her study, but due to Guruma she is suffering from bad circumstances. He blames himself as well by saying that he sent her there for study but he did not know that she will face such circumstances which can ruin her studies. At the same time, Anirudh gets a letter from Bondita in which she has written about the address where Guruma kept her.

After getting the letter Anirudh gets happy and wonders that finally, they come to know about her, spontaneously he informs Trilochan that Bondita is not too far from them so they will go to meet her. Then Trilochan convinces Anirudh by saying that he will go with him definitely to take back Bondita. On the other hand, Guruma gets to know that Bondita has written a letter to Anirudh. Then she starts interrogating her that why she did this without taking her permission.

Then Bondita replies that she knows how to write something hence she wrote the letter and sent it to her husband Anirudh. Guruma retaliates Bondita by saying that whatever she has done was not appropriate. Meanwhile, she starts threatening Bondita that she will beat her if she does this in the future. As everyone knows that Bondita is not mature enough so she gets scared, Meanwhile Guruma expresses her rage by mentioning that she does not like people who live in Tulsipur.

But Bindita is unable to get to know that why Guruma is rebuking her for just tiny things, she mentions that no one has a right to do such things which hurts her a lot. Another side, Anirudh goes to take back Bondita along with Trilochan and Bondita is also unfamiliar that he is coming to meet her. Then they both reach there but after looking at the mansion Trilochan gets shocked and it seems that he has a connection with it.